×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UK eyes tougher Covid-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

By Reuters | September 28th 2020 at 10:15:38 GMT +0300

The British government is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said on Monday.

“We don’t want to bring on new restrictions but of course we keep a constant eye on what is going on with the Covid rate,” Junior Health Minister Helen Whately told Sky News. “We were looking at what we might be able to do.”

The Times newspaper said ministers were preparing to enforce a total social lockdown across much of northern England and potentially London. The paper said all pubs, restaurants and bars would be ordered to shut for two weeks.

Asked about The Times report, Whately said the country was at a really serious point and so Covid-19 had to be brought under control. She did not give a direct answer on the report that pubs would be closed.

“This is the moment when we have an opportunity - we have a choice for the country - to get this back under control,” Whately said. “We have to break these chains of transmission.”

She said pictures from the weekend, after pubs were ordered to close early which showed crowds of young revellers outside pubs, were “worrying”.

Related Topics
British government Covid-19 pandemic England Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Why President Xi strongly advocates building community with shared future
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How to overcome the raging storms of life

How to overcome the raging storms of life
Bishop David Muriithi 55 minutes ago
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
Dr Mercy Korir and Mercy Kahenda 55 minutes ago
When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow

When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow
Yvonne Kawira 55 minutes ago
Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy
Gardy Chacha 1 hour ago

Read More

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

Europe

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

Europe

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

Europe

UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

Europe

UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.