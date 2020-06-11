×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South African minister denied three months pay for misuse of public resources

By Judah Ben-Hur | September 28th 2020 at 09:17:01 GMT +0300


South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has slashed three months’ pay from the Defence Minister who allowed the African National Congress (ANC) party members to fly on an air force plane to Zimbabwe early in September.

Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision came under sharp criticism by opposition leaders who saw the lift as a misuse of public resources.

Mapisa-Nqakula had a scheduled meeting in Harare aimed at discussing regional issues while the delegation from ANC was going to meeting with Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF intending to deal with the country’s economic and political grief.

President Ramaphosa sanctions on Mapisa-Nqakula come after she was found guilty of “error of judgement”. Her three-month salary will now go to the Solidarity Fund for Covid-19. The ANC party will also be required to pay for the flight of each delegate who hitchhiked the rode to Zimbabwe.

However, the punishment has been seen by others as a slap on the wrist as critics call for heavier penalties for the defence minister while others calling for her dismissal.

President Ramaphosa came to power on the promise of crushing the tower of corruption that has shielded the country from the light of healthy economic and social progress.

Related Topics
ANC South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Corruption
Share this story
Previous article
Momentum drains from West African common currency plans
Next article
Bottas wins in Russia as penalties dash Hamilton's record

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Bottas wins in Russia as penalties dash Hamilton's record
Bottas wins in Russia as penalties dash Hamilton's record

LATEST STORIES

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How to overcome the raging storms of life

How to overcome the raging storms of life
Bishop David Muriithi 54 minutes ago
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
Dr Mercy Korir and Mercy Kahenda 54 minutes ago
When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow

When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow
Yvonne Kawira 54 minutes ago
Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy
Gardy Chacha 1 hour ago

Read More

Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier

Africa

Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier

Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier

Senegalese town fights losing battle against trash

Africa

Senegalese town fights losing battle against trash

Senegalese town fights losing battle against trash

Togo prime minister and government resigns

Africa

Togo prime minister and government resigns

Togo prime minister and government resigns

South Africa's indigenous Khoisan seek better recognition

Africa

South Africa's indigenous Khoisan seek better recognition

South Africa's indigenous Khoisan seek better recognition

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.