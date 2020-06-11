×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former Mali foreign minister Moctar Ouane named transitional premier

By AFP | September 28th 2020 at 09:15:19 GMT +0300

Mali's military junta has picked Moctar Ouane to lead a transition government. [AFP]

Mali's interim president Bah Ndaw on Sunday named former Malian foreign minister Moctar Ouane as prime minister, opening the way for the country's neighbours to lift sanctions imposed after its August military coup.

A civilian premier was the precondition for ECOWAS to lift sanctions it imposed two days after the August 18 coup removing president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which the junta claims inflicted no casualties.

Ndaw himself is a former colonel and defence minister, and was sworn in before Mali's supreme court on Friday with military junta chief Assimi Goita as his deputy.

The junta has promised to return the country to civilian rule after a transition period lasting up to 18 months.

Members of Ouane's government will be unveiled on Tuesday, an officer from the junta told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The new PM, aged 64, served as foreign minister between 2004 and 2011 during Amadou Toumani Toure's presidency. 

Since 2016 he has served as peace and security representative for the West African Monetary Union (WAMU).

Ouane is originally from Bidi in central Mali, the region most affected by jihadist attacks and inter-ethnic violence that have racked the country for years.

Before the coup, former president Keita had faced months of protests over his failure to end the violence or to drag the country out of a grinding economic and institutional crisis.

ECOWAS had on Friday said that it would lift its sanctions against Mali only "when a civilian prime minister is appointed".

Fearing a lasting power grab by the military, the bloc also demanded that the vice-president, whose remit includes defence and security issues, cannot under any circumstances replace the president.

It also insisted that the junta be dissolved, and has called for people arrested since the coup including former prime minister Boubou Cisse to be released.

Interim president Ndaw tried to reassure ECOWAS at his swearing-in ceremony on Friday, expressing "Malians' determination to carry out a stable, peaceful and successful transition under the agreed conditions and timetable."

"I will never be happier than when handing over to the future elected president, without question elected and elected cleanly," he added, saying a transition plan hammered out in three days of talks this month would be his "prayerbook".

So far the plan's exact contents have not been made public.

Related Topics
Mali Mali Coup Bah Ndaw Moctar Ouane
Share this story
Previous article
Donald Trump paid just Sh81,300 in federal income tax in 2016 -NYT
Next article
Ansu Fati grateful for Messi's advice after leading Barca to victory

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ansu Fati grateful for Messi's advice after leading Barca to victory
Ansu Fati grateful for Messi's advice after leading Barca to victory

LATEST STORIES

Ruto dares Uhuru, Raila in fresh political battle
Ruto dares Uhuru, Raila in fresh political battle

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy
Gardy Chacha 24 minutes ago
The ‘magic cure’ that helps athletes recover in no time

The ‘magic cure’ that helps athletes recover in no time
Killiad Sinide 24 minutes ago
Why farmers would rather kill than treat rabid livestock

Why farmers would rather kill than treat rabid livestock
Graham Kajilwa 2 hours ago
Muted risks in cash for eggs trade

Muted risks in cash for eggs trade
Gatonye Gathura 9 hours ago

Read More

Senegalese town fights losing battle against trash

Africa

Senegalese town fights losing battle against trash

Senegalese town fights losing battle against trash

Togo prime minister and government resigns

Africa

Togo prime minister and government resigns

Togo prime minister and government resigns

South Africa's indigenous Khoisan seek better recognition

Africa

South Africa's indigenous Khoisan seek better recognition

South Africa's indigenous Khoisan seek better recognition

No room for opposition: Tanzania lawyer loses job at top firm and position at the roll of advocates

Africa

No room for opposition: Tanzania lawyer loses job at top firm and position at the roll of advocates

No room for opposition: Tanzania lawyer loses job at top firm and position at the roll of advocates

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.