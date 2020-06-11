×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump says he did not discuss election with court nominee Barrett

By Reuters | September 28th 2020 at 08:00:01 GMT +0300

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hopes his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is paying attention to the issue of mail-in ballot security but said he did not discuss the upcoming U.S. presidential election with her.

While Democrats have kept their focus on how Barrett might address specific policy questions, Trump accused critics of playing the religious “card” against the judge, who is Roman Catholic. Many conservatives hope that Barrett’s joining the court could shift the United States to the right on hot-button issues, including by curbing abortion rights.

Related Topics
U.S. President Donald Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Share this story
Previous article
Mathenge with the winning swing as he floors 67 in Nanyuki
Next article
How politics play at lucrative gold mining site

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How politics play at lucrative gold mining site
How politics play at lucrative gold mining site

LATEST STORIES

Ruto dares Uhuru, Raila in fresh political battle
Ruto dares Uhuru, Raila in fresh political battle

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy
Gardy Chacha 24 minutes ago
The ‘magic cure’ that helps athletes recover in no time

The ‘magic cure’ that helps athletes recover in no time
Killiad Sinide 24 minutes ago
Why farmers would rather kill than treat rabid livestock

Why farmers would rather kill than treat rabid livestock
Graham Kajilwa 2 hours ago
Muted risks in cash for eggs trade

Muted risks in cash for eggs trade
Gatonye Gathura 9 hours ago

Read More

U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads

America

U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads

U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads

Trump picks Barrett as he moves to tilt US Supreme Court rightward

America

Trump picks Barrett as he moves to tilt US Supreme Court rightward

Trump picks Barrett as he moves to tilt US Supreme Court rightward

Swaggering Trump goes into first Biden debate eager to fight

America

Swaggering Trump goes into first Biden debate eager to fight

Swaggering Trump goes into first Biden debate eager to fight

Top US Republicans pledge peaceful transition as Trump sows poll doubts

America

Top US Republicans pledge peaceful transition as Trump sows poll doubts

Top US Republicans pledge peaceful transition as Trump sows poll doubts

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.