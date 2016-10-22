×
Togo prime minister and government resigns

By AFP | September 27th 2020 at 12:49:53 GMT +0300

Togo’s prime minister Komi Selom Klassou, who resigned September 26 2020. [File, Reuters]

Togo's prime minister and his government have resigned, the West African nation's presidency said late Friday.

President Faure Gnassingbe congratulated prime minister Komi Selom Klassou and his team for their "economic, political and social efforts and the encouraging results despite the health crisis around the world", a statement on the presidency's official website said.

Togo has been due for a political reshuffle since Gnassingbe was reelected in February for a fourth term in office, but changes were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president's election win, which came after a constitutional change allowing him to run, extended more than a half-century of dynastic rule over the former French colony by the Gnassingbe family.

The victory was disputed by the main opposition challenger, who has faced official harassment in the wake of the vote.

The president has led the country of eight million people since taking over in 2005 following the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled for 38 years.

Klassou has served as prime minister since 2015.

Togo's economy has been hit by the pandemic as the authorities have imposed restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

The country has recorded 1,722 infections and 44 Covid-19 deaths.

