×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'Our first dictatorship is school': Thai kids revolt

By Reuters | September 25th 2020 at 08:35:43 GMT +0300

Girls wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 line up at the school yard before the start of their lesson day in Bangkok, Thailand, September15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wearing white ribbons, publicly hacking off their hair and making “Hunger Games” salutes - Thailand’s high school students are doing their best to shake up the country’s rigid education system.

As university students stage weeks of high-profile campus protests for democracy, their younger brethren are advancing their own rebellion to Thailand’s establishment.

“There’s a viral saying that ‘our first dictatorship is school’,” 17-year old Peka Loetparisanyu told Reuters at her apartment.

“They are trying to instill in us that we are only the little people in an authoritarian society,” Loetparisanyu said. “This means that a lot of our rights have been violated.”

The movement sweeping through Thai high schools has been dubbed “Bad Student” by its leaders. Its namesake is a book written by university student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal about his experiences in high school titled “A Bad Student in an Excellent Education System.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

As well as supporting the broader aims of the anti-government protests, the high school movement is targeted at gaining self-expression for students via the abolition of rules they deem as archiac.

Traditionalism runs through Thailand’s education system. The royal anthem is played at morning assemblies, uniform and deportment rules are strict and students are expected to be unquestioning of authority.

Critics say the school system is aimed at compliance more than education. Global scores compiled by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for 2018 show Thailand far behind top performer Singapore and also lagging neighbouring Malaysia in reading, maths and science.

Still, conservatives were furious last month when some students wore white ribbons and raised three-finger “Hunger Games” salutes during the morning anthem recital to support the pro-democracy movement. The salute has been a symbol of calls for democracy since Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first took power in a 2014 coup. The white ribbons represent the purity of the students.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan earlier this year bowed to demands by students to relax the rules that prescribe specific hair length and styles for male and female students.

But Nataphol said more discussion was needed on calls to abolish uniforms and other major changes.

“I don’t think the students are my opponents,” he told Reuters. “I feel that by listening to them, I’m giving them an opportunity to voice their concern safely.”

Fifteen-year-old Benjamaporn Nivas became one of the first faces of the ‘Bad Student’ movement when she sat in public places with a sign around her neck inviting passersby to cut her hair as symbolic ‘punishment’ for infringing the haircut rule.

She’s now set her sights on further reform.

“They should revoke all the outdated rules, not just that one,” she told Reuters. “Those rules shouldn’t exist in the first place. They violate our human rights.”

Related Topics
Covid-19 Thailand Pro-Democracy
Share this story
Previous article
'Smoke with freedom': Mexicans get high in marijuana garden outside Senate
Next article
Top US Republicans pledge peaceful transition as Trump sows poll doubts

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Top US Republicans pledge peaceful transition as Trump sows poll doubts
Top US Republicans pledge peaceful transition as Trump sows poll doubts

LATEST STORIES

30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila
30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?
Kirsten Kanja 9 hours ago
Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules
Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago
No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs

No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs
Stephen Rutto 9 hours ago
Afros are a big deal

Afros are a big deal
Tony Mochama 9 hours ago

Read More

Xi's attendance at UN meetings illustrates China's commitment to multilateralism

Asia

Xi's attendance at UN meetings illustrates China's commitment to multilateralism

Xi's attendance at UN meetings illustrates China's commitment to multilateralism

North Korean troops killed missing South Korean, then burned body, Seoul says

Asia

North Korean troops killed missing South Korean, then burned body, Seoul says

North Korean troops killed missing South Korean, then burned body, Seoul says

Malaysia opposition leader Anwar says seeking to form new government

Asia

Malaysia opposition leader Anwar says seeking to form new government

Malaysia opposition leader Anwar says seeking to form new government

Cameroonian soldiers captured shooting helpless women jailed 10 years each

Asia

Cameroonian soldiers captured shooting helpless women jailed 10 years each

Cameroonian soldiers captured shooting helpless women jailed 10 years each

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.