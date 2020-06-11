×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump slammed after asking women at rally if husbands ‘are OK’ with them being there

By Mirror | September 22nd 2020 at 08:41:10 GMT +0300

Trump has been labelled "laughable" after the exchange. (Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has sparked outrage after asking a group of women at one of his rallies if their husbands were okay with them being there.

The US President appeared to recognise the group of supporters at the event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday, and asked how many of his rallies they'd attended.

His remarks about their spouses resulted in laughter from the crowd and came as he performed a mock poll for who should replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court.

"Oh there they are. How many of these have you come to?" he asked.

"What is this, number what? Like, 90? I see ‘em all over the place, they’re great," he added.

"Anyway, I hope your husbands are OK with it," he told the group. "Are they OK? They're OK. You have good husbands," the president said.

One Twitter user said the businessman-turned-politician's "misogyny will always come spilling out...he's actually laughable".

While another said: "That’s what they believe makes America great, women asking permission to do things."

And a third said the idea that women would vote for him is "mind boggling".

It comes as Trump caused further controversy by rushing to appoint a successor to liberal icon Ms Ginsburg before the election on November 3.

He said he refused to believe reports that Ms Ginsburg's dying wish was for the appointment to take place after the country has voted for its next president.

"I'd much rather have a vote before the election," he said. "We have plenty of time to do it."

Two federal appeals court judges appointed by Trump are clear front-runners: Amy Coney Barrett of the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Barbara Lagoa of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ms Ginsburg died on Friday of complications from pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Trump plans to announce his pick on Saturday, which would be before Ms Ginsburg has been buried.

Her death gives Trump and his party an opportunity to establish a 6-3 conservative majority on a court whose decisions influence many spheres of American life.

A place on the court is a lifetime position and if a justice is appointed by Mr Trump, it would likely give it a Conservative super majority that could stand for decades.

On Friday evening, Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, agreed that the nomination should wait until after the election, following a tribute to Ms Ginsburg.

He said: “There is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider.”

However, at the rally on Saturday Trump said he feels he has an “obligation” to do it while he's in office.

He added: "It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman, who I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list."

 

Related Topics
Donald Trump US President US Supreme Court Political rally
Share this story
Previous article
Covid-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
Next article
China hands 18-year jail term to Xi critic for graft

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

China hands 18-year jail term to Xi critic for graft
China hands 18-year jail term to Xi critic for graft

LATEST STORIES

Verdict on gender rule splits MPs, top leaders
Verdict on gender rule splits MPs, top leaders

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya

From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya
Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in

Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in
Paul Ogemba 9 hours ago
Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon
Emmanuel Too 17 hours ago

Read More

Trump to name Supreme Court pick at end of week

America

Trump to name Supreme Court pick at end of week

Trump to name Supreme Court pick at end of week

NASA plans for return to Moon to cost $28 billion

America

NASA plans for return to Moon to cost $28 billion

NASA plans for return to Moon to cost $28 billion

Woman arrested for 'sending ricin poisoned letter to Donald Trump in White House package'

America

Woman arrested for 'sending ricin poisoned letter to Donald Trump in White House package'

Woman arrested for 'sending ricin poisoned letter to Donald Trump in White House package'

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

America

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.