×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump to name Supreme Court pick at end of week

By AFP | September 22nd 2020 at 08:09:36 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid nomination and vote on a replacement for the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. [AFP]

President Donald Trump said Monday he will announce his nominee for the empty Supreme Court seat at the end of this week, kickstarting a political fight set to upend the already nail-biting US election.

Down in the polls against Democratic opponent Joe Biden and widely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican is seizing on the sudden vacancy at the constitutional court as a way to change the subject and super-charge his right-wing base.

"We'll make a decision probably Saturday, maybe Friday" between five female candidates, Trump told reporters.

The death last week of Ruth Bader Ginsburg stripped the court, which was already tilted to the right, of one of its steadiest liberal votes.

With a chance to name his third new justice since entering the White House, Trump is now on the cusp of installing a firmly conservative majority for many years to come.

Biden is leading calls for the Republican-controlled Senate to delay voting on a nominee until the results of the November 3 election are known, arguing that to rush through confirmation before would be an "abuse of power."

But Trump made clear Monday that he has no qualms in flexing his political muscle and his allies in the Senate have said they intend to deliver.

There is "overwhelming precedent behind the fact that this Senate will vote on this nomination this year," said Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, dismissing comparisons to when GOP members refused in 2016 to vote on a replacement nominated by President Barack Obama for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Ginsburg is to lie in repose for public viewing at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and will lie in state Friday in the national statuary hall of the US Capitol, where an invitation-only ceremony is planned. 

She will be buried next week in a private ceremony in Arlington, near the capital Washington.

Trump said his nominee announcement will wait until after memorial services are completed, but after that he wants to move full speed ahead.

Election politics

"The final vote should be taken before the election. We have plenty of time for that," Trump said earlier Monday in an interview with Fox news.

Trump cited fears that a court with only eight judges left could end up in a 4-4 split on rulings following what is likely to be a close and contentious election.

"We don't want to have a tie," Trump said.

He rejected Democratic complaints, saying if they "were in the same position there is zero chance that they wouldn't do it."

"They wouldn't even talk about it. They'd say 'you're crazy.'"

Trump confirmed that two women -- Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Judge Barbara Lagoa -- feature prominently on his short list. He also noted Lagoa is a Hispanic-American from Florida, a state that by some projections he has to win if he has any hope of securing a second term.

Lagoa is "excellent, she's Hispanic, she's a terrific woman," he said. "We love Florida."

Analysts say that a Supreme Court nomination saga could also shift attention away from the coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed nearly 200,000 Americans, and inspire Republican voters who want the Supreme Court to reflect their conservative views on issues like immigration, abortion and healthcare.

There are risks for Trump, though.

Ginsburg was an icon to the left and the fight to replace her with a conservative during an election race that Biden is currently leading might stir Democrats even more than Republicans.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 62 percent of Americans, including one in two Republicans, think the vacant court seat should be filled only after the election.

In another potential warning sign to gung-ho Republicans, the Democratic fundraising group ActBlue reported Sunday that small donors had given a total of $100 million since Ginsburg's death.

"I don't know she said that," Trump told Fox, suggesting the statement was "written out" by Democratic leaders. "That came out of the wind."

He later told the press conference the report seemed "just too convenient."

Related Topics
Donald Trump Supreme Court US election Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Share this story
Previous article
Fear of hospitals means some Mexicans 'prefer to die at home'
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in
Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 24 minutes ago
From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya

From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in

Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in
Paul Ogemba 8 hours ago
Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon
Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago

Read More

NASA plans for return to Moon to cost $28 billion

America

NASA plans for return to Moon to cost $28 billion

NASA plans for return to Moon to cost $28 billion

Woman arrested for 'sending ricin poisoned letter to Donald Trump in White House package'

America

Woman arrested for 'sending ricin poisoned letter to Donald Trump in White House package'

Woman arrested for 'sending ricin poisoned letter to Donald Trump in White House package'

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

America

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

Trump to nominate a woman next week to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

America

Trump to nominate a woman next week to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

Trump to nominate a woman next week to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.