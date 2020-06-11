×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

By Reuters | September 21st 2020 at 03:28:03 GMT +0300

Commuters walk across the London Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain will face an exponentially growing death rate from COVID-19 within weeks unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government moves urgently to halt a rapidly spreading second wave of the outbreak, the country’s senior medics said on Monday.

The United Kingdom already has the biggest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe - and the fifth largest in the world - while it is borrowing record amounts in an attempt to pump emergency money through the damaged economy.

But new COVID-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 per day in Britain, according to week-old data, hospital admissions are doubling every eight days, and the testing system is buckling.

Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, its chief scientific adviser, cautioned that if left unrestricted the epidemic would reach 50,000 new cases per day by mid-October in the United Kingdom.

“If this continued along the path...the number of deaths directly from COVID ... will continue to rise, potentially on an exponential curve, that means doubling and doubling and doubling again and you can quickly move from really quite small numbers to really very large numbers,” Whitty said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“If we don’t do enough the virus will take off and at the moment that is the path that we are clearly on and if we do not change course then we’re going to find ourselves in a very difficult problem.”

The virus is spreading across all areas of the country and less than 8% of the population have antibodies to the virus, though in London around 17% of the population may have antibodies, Vallance said.

Speed and action are urgently needed, Vallance and Whitty said, adding that as winter was approaching the COVID problem would haunt Britain for another six months at least.

Johnson is due to speak on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the restrictions would be different to last time. The government wants to crack down on socialising but schools and many workplaces will stay open.

“If we do have to take action, it will be different to last time and we’ve learnt a huge amount about how to tackle the virus,” he told ITV.

“Schools aren’t where a lot of the transmission happens, it’s more about people socialising,” he said.

Asked about Christmas and if people would be able to hug their relatives, he said he wanted it to be as normal as possible.

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Coronavirus United Kingdom
Share this story
Previous article
UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy
Next article
Covid-19 numbers continue rising as 98 new cases are recorded

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19 numbers continue rising as 98 new cases are recorded
Covid-19 numbers continue rising as 98 new cases are recorded

LATEST STORIES

Dissolve Parliament, Maraga tells Uhuru
Dissolve Parliament, Maraga tells Uhuru

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon
Emmanuel Too 30 minutes ago
Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful

Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful
Nancy Nzalambi 6 hours ago
I found my dream life in a burning jiko

I found my dream life in a burning jiko
Mike Kihika 6 hours ago
The ulcers that ate my liver away

The ulcers that ate my liver away
Yvonne Kawira 7 hours ago

Read More

UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

Europe

UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Europe

Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

Europe

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

Europe

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.