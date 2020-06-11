×
UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

By Reuters | September 21st 2020 at 03:26:11 GMT +0300

FILE PHORO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during a school assembly as part of a visit to Robert Clack School in Essex, Britain March 6, 2020, in support of International Women's Day. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Lawyers for a British newspaper that is being sued for invasion of privacy by Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, have argued that she was content for details of her private life to be made public, citing a recent book about the royal couple.

Meghan, officially titled the Duchess of Sussex, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

In documents submitted to London’s High Court on Monday, lawyers for the paper said “Finding Freedom”, a biography of Harry and Meghan published in August, “gives every appearance of having been written with their extensive cooperation”.

After the biography was published, a spokesman for the couple said they were neither interviewed for the book nor contributed to it.

The Mail’s lawyers say Meghan’s alleged cooperation with the book’s authors is relevant to their defence case because it suggests that she did not object to her privacy being breached as long as she approved of what was being published.

The paper argues that its publication of her letter to her father in Feb. 2019 was justified by Meghan’s own “media fightback”, which consisted of anonymous interviews given on her behalf by five of her friends to the U.S. magazine People.

Meghan denies that her friends were acting on her behalf.

Seeking to formally add the issue of the book to their case, the Mail’s lawyers argued that if its contents were untrue, it was “inevitable” that Meghan would have sued, which she was not doing. That, they argued, suggested that the contents were true.

“This strongly suggests that the authors were given to understand that (Meghan) approved of the book,” they wrote.

The trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 11.

London's High Court Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle UK Media Prince Harry
UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn
UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

Dissolve Parliament, Maraga tells Uhuru
Dissolve Parliament, Maraga tells Uhuru

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon
Emmanuel Too 30 minutes ago
Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful

Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful
Nancy Nzalambi 6 hours ago
I found my dream life in a burning jiko

I found my dream life in a burning jiko
Mike Kihika 6 hours ago
The ulcers that ate my liver away

The ulcers that ate my liver away
Yvonne Kawira 7 hours ago

UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

Europe

UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

UK faces soaring COVID-19 death rate unless it moves fast, medics warn

Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Europe

Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

Europe

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

Europe

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

