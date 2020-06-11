×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ivory Coast opposition calls for protests to stop Ouattara's third term bid

By Reuters | September 21st 2020 at 03:12:31 GMT +0300

Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie, candidate of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) for the October 31 presidential election, speaks during an opposition meeting in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Ivory Coast’s main presidential election challenger and a group of opposition parties called on Sunday for a civil disobedience campaign to stop President Alassane Ouattara’s bid for a third term on Oct 31.

The election is seen as one of the biggest tests of the stability of the West African nation since a disputed election led to a brief civil war in 2010-11.

Ivory Coast’s Constitutional Council has cleared Ouattara, former president Henri Konan Bedie and two other candidates to contest in the vote.

Bedie told a packed opposition PDCI party hall in Abidjan that the parties, after a meeting on Sunday, had come together to stop Ouattara’s third term bid.

“It is left to us, in light of everything that has been said here, to protect the stability of the nation,” Bedie said, adding that in the face of Ouattara’s persistence, there was only one slogan left, “civil disobedience”.

At least a dozen people have been killed since anti-Ouattara riots broke out last month after he declared he would run following the sudden death of his handpicked successor in July.

The opposition has said that Ouattara, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2015, is violating the constitution by seeking a third term. The 78-year old president says a constitutional change means his two-term limit has been reset.

The outbreak of violence sparked memories of 2010-11, when 3,000 people died in the civil war in the country - the world’s top producer of cocoa.

Several opposition party leaders took to the floor and backed the idea of trying to stop Ouattara running again, calling for demonstrations to be held across the country.

“The political parties are demanding the withdrawal of Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy, the dissolution of the Constitutional Council, and the dissolution of the Electoral Commission, because of its subservience to the ruling RHDP party,” said Saraka Patrice, an opposition party leader.

Related Topics
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara Constitutional Council Opposition protest
Share this story
Previous article
Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study
Next article
Thai police seize plaque targeting monarchy, weigh charges

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Thai police seize plaque targeting monarchy, weigh charges
Thai police seize plaque targeting monarchy, weigh charges

LATEST STORIES

Journalist who broke down while interviewing President Uhuru speaks
Journalist who broke down while interviewing President Uhuru speaks

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful

Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful
Nancy Nzalambi 4 hours ago
I found my dream life in a burning jiko

I found my dream life in a burning jiko
Mike Kihika 4 hours ago
The ulcers that ate my liver away

The ulcers that ate my liver away
Yvonne Kawira 5 hours ago
Doctors warn on mixing herbs with prescription drugs

Doctors warn on mixing herbs with prescription drugs
Gatonye Gathura 6 hours ago

Read More

Sudan to discuss removal from US terrorism list

Africa

Sudan to discuss removal from US terrorism list

Sudan to discuss removal from US terrorism list

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Africa

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Africa

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

Africa

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.