×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudan to discuss removal from US terrorism list

By Reuters | September 21st 2020 at 11:52:28 GMT +0300

Sudanese officials will discuss the removal of their country from a US list of state sponsors of terror with US officials during a visit to the United Arab Emirates this week, the ruling council said on Sunday.

Sudan’s transitional government, in charge since the toppling of Omar al-Bashir last year, has been pushing to get off the US list, which hinders its ability to access foreign loans to tackle an economic crisis.

In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the issue of Sudan establishing ties with Israel during a visit. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told him he had no mandate to do so.

The UAE, a key partner of the US, and Bahrain have normalized ties with Israel in deals brokered by Washington, the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to break a longstanding taboo. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he expects other Arab countries to follow suit.

Ties with Israel are a sensitive issue in Sudan, which was among the hardline Muslim foes of Israel under Bashir.

The ruling council said its head, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdelbari were in the delegation set to fly on Sunday to Abu Dhabi, where they would first meet UAE officials to discuss regional issues.

Afterwards Abdelbari will meet US officials present in the UAE to discuss the “removal of (the) name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, support of the transitional period and writing off American debts on Sudan”.

It gave no details.

The authorities are under pressure to fix the economic crisis, which has worsened since Bashir’s ouster. Inflation hit almost 170 per month last month, the currency has been in freefall and the government has declared an economic state of emergency.

In February, Burhan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda, a meeting condemned by Sudanese protesters. He afterwards cast doubt on any rapid normalisation of relations, though Israeli aircraft soon began overflying Sudan.

Related Topics
Sudan Omar al-Bashir Mike Pompeo Terrorism
Share this story
Previous article
Biden calls Trump's US Supreme Court push 'abuse of power'
Next article
Teachers ordered back to school as Magoha talks tough on desks

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Teachers ordered back to school as Magoha talks tough on desks
Teachers ordered back to school as Magoha talks tough on desks

LATEST STORIES

Teachers ordered back to school as Magoha talks tough on desks
Teachers ordered back to school as Magoha talks tough on desks

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful

Private parts detox unnecessary, harmful
Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago
I found my dream life in a burning jiko

I found my dream life in a burning jiko
Mike Kihika 1 hour ago
The ulcers that ate my liver away

The ulcers that ate my liver away
2 hours ago
Doctors warn on mixing herbs with prescription drugs

Doctors warn on mixing herbs with prescription drugs
Gatonye Gathura 3 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Africa

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Africa

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

Africa

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

Algeria vote test for the president

Africa

Algeria vote test for the president

Algeria vote test for the president

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.