×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

By Reuters | September 21st 2020 at 09:39:37 GMT +0300

People walk through the Chinatown area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering a second national Covid-19 lockdown as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.

New Covid-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 per day in Britain, according to week old data, hospital admissions are doubling every eight days and the testing system is buckling.

“We’re certainly at a very critical moment this morning,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. “It is clear that we are just a few weeks behind what we’re seeing elsewhere in Europe.”

“It is very important that we do everything we can to sort of bear down on this,” Shapps said. “We’ll hear from others including the prime minister on the proposed next steps.”

Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, are due to give a briefing at 1000 GMT on Monday.

“The trend in UK is heading in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic,” Whitty said. “We are looking at the data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period.”

Related Topics
Chris Whitty Patrick Vallance British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Covid-19 lockdown
Share this story
Previous article
Lampard: Arrizabalaga Kepa made costly mistake but has my support
Next article
Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

LATEST STORIES

Sun Outage to cause TV and radio disruptions
Sun Outage to cause TV and radio disruptions

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The ulcers that ate my liver away

The ulcers that ate my liver away
59 minutes ago
Doctors warn on mixing herbs with prescription drugs

Doctors warn on mixing herbs with prescription drugs
Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago
Westgate teems with life despite dark history

Westgate teems with life despite dark history
Brian George 1 hour ago
‘Having female friends makes males live longer’

‘Having female friends makes males live longer’
Protus Onyango 2 hours ago

Read More

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

Europe

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police

Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

Europe

Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months

Kremlin critic Navalny posts photo of himself walking

Europe

Kremlin critic Navalny posts photo of himself walking

Kremlin critic Navalny posts photo of himself walking

WHO warns of 'alarming' virus spread in Europe

Europe

WHO warns of 'alarming' virus spread in Europe

WHO warns of 'alarming' virus spread in Europe

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.