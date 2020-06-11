Woman arrested for 'sending Ricin poisoned letter to Donald Trump in White House package'

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Woman arrested for 'sending Ricin poisoned letter to Donald Trump in White House package'

By Mirror | September 21st 2020 at 08:55:20 GMT +0300

There have been numerous incidents involving envelopes mailed with ricin to US officials, including Barack Obama (Image: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

A woman has been arrested after allegedly sending a poisoned letter to Donald Trump.

The suspect - who has not been identified - was taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection agents at a border crossing in New York on Sunday, an official told CNN.

She is said to have posted a package containing ricin to the White House addressed to the president.

Washington DC prosecutors are expected to charge the woman, understood to have been armed when she was stopped by police, the official added.

All items addressed to the White House are screened off site prior to being sent over to presidential residence's mail room - with law enforcement managing to intercept the package last week, the FBI said on Saturday.

The Bureau launched an investigation to track down the sender after lab tests confirmed potentially deadly ricin was in the letter.

A statement said: "The F.B.I. and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility."

"At this time, there is no known threat to public safety."

The suspect was attempting to re-enter the US from Canada when she was arrested, and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has confirmed it is working alongside the FBI.  

The White House and U.S. Secret Service declined to comment.

Ricin is found naturally in castor beans but it takes a deliberate act to convert it into a biological weapon.

Ricin can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead. No known antidote exists.

There have been numerous incidents involving envelopes mailed with ricin to US officials.

In 2018, a Utah man, William Clyde Allen III, was indicted for making ricin-related threats, including mailing a threat against Trump and other federal officials including FBI Director Christopher Wray, with all the letters "containing castor bean material."

Allen remains in custody.

Two people were convicted in separate incidents of sending ricin-tainted letters to then-President Barack Obama.

In May 2014, a Mississippi man, James Everett Dutschke, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sending letters with the deadly substance to Obama, as well as a US senator and a state judge.

In July 2014, a Texas actor was sentenced to 18 years for mailing letters containing ricin to Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

 

Related Topics
Ricin poison Donald Trump Customs and Border Protection White House
Share this story
Previous article
At least eight dead in Mumbai building collapse, several feared trapped
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

Murathe stirs up fury
Murathe stirs up fury

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Doctors warn on mixing herbs with prescription drugs

Doctors warn on mixing herbs with prescription drugs
Gatonye Gathura 23 minutes ago
Westgate teems with life despite dark history

Westgate teems with life despite dark history
Brian George 23 minutes ago
‘Having female friends makes males live longer’

‘Having female friends makes males live longer’
Protus Onyango 1 hour ago
Scarred by terrorism, survivor wants to be peace ambassador

Scarred by terrorism, survivor wants to be peace ambassador
Jacinta Mutura 2 hours ago

Read More

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

America

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

Explainer: Why is Taiwan-China tension rising and what are the risks?

Trump to nominate a woman next week to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

America

Trump to nominate a woman next week to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

Trump to nominate a woman next week to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

Who will succeed Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court?

America

Who will succeed Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court?

Who will succeed Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court?

Explainer: U.S. says U.N. sanctions on Iran have now been reimposed. What does that mean?

America

Explainer: U.S. says U.N. sanctions on Iran have now been reimposed. What does that mean?

Explainer: U.S. says U.N. sanctions on Iran have now been reimposed. What does that mean?

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.