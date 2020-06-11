Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ethiopia files terrorism charges against opposition leaders

By AFP | September 20th 2020 at 10:35:00 GMT +0300

The charges relate to violence that erupted after the death of a popular singer

Ethiopia announced Saturday it was charging leading opposition politicians Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba with crimes including terrorism and incitement to violence, a move that risks further inflaming tensions in the restive Oromia region.

The charges -- which could bring life imprisonment -- relate to violence that erupted after the shooting death in June of Hachalu Hundessa, a popular singer from the Oromo ethnic group who gave voice to Oromo feelings of political and economic marginalisation.

In the days that followed Hachalu's June 29 killing, up to 239 people died in inter-ethnic violence and clashes with soldiers and police that underscored security challenges facing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Jawar and Bekele were among more than 9,000 people caught up in subsequent mass arrests that have stoked criticism that Abiy is seizing on the unrest to silence political opponents and critics.

The attorney general's office announced charges against 24 suspects in a Facebook post Saturday.

These include "trying to incite ethnic and religious based conflict to cause citizens to turn on their fellow citizens".

Among the other suspects are several high-profile Abiy critics living abroad like prominent Oromo activist Tesgaye Regassa and former Abiy ally-turned-critic Berhanemeskel Abebe.

Jawar's lawyer, Tuli Bayyisa, told AFP Saturday that he had not been informed of the charges but dismissed them as baseless.

"It's very astonishing. I'm 100 percent sure that, it might take years and years and years, but they will not prove these allegations if the law really works," Tuli said.

Risk of further violence

The attorney general's statement did not provide details about the charges, but Tuli said in Jawar's case they seemed to concern a scuffle over Hachalu's dead body that resulted in the death of a police officer. 

"No single witness has consistently spoken about any crime... by either Mr Jawar or Mr Bekele," he said.

Jawar played a central role in anti-government protests that swept Abiy to power in 2018.

Abiy is Ethiopia's first Oromo leader, but he faces intense criticism from Oromo nationalists like Jawar who accuse him of being a poor advocate for their interests and behaving like a dictator. 

Putting Jawar on trial risks fuelling violence in Addis Ababa and in Oromia, the country's most populous region which surrounds the capital.

Last month security forces shot dead at least five people in a crackdown on demonstrations against Jawar's detention triggered by reports he was not receiving proper medical care.

And last October scores were killed after Jawar accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him.

Jawar and Bekele, both members of the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress, are expected to appear in court Monday.

Related Topics
Ethiopia Jawar Mohammed Bekele Gerba Hachalu Hundessa
Share this story
Previous article
Belarus great-grandmother protest star defies police
Next article
Thai protesters challenge monarchy as huge protests escalate

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Thai protesters challenge monarchy as huge protests escalate
Thai protesters challenge monarchy as huge protests escalate

LATEST STORIES

Obado impeachment in limbo as ODM tries to whip troops
Obado impeachment in limbo as ODM tries to whip troops

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

I survived defilement and two suicide attempts

I survived defilement and two suicide attempts
Jeckonia Otieno 1 hour ago
Parental depression, anxiety during Covid-19 will affect kids too

Parental depression, anxiety during Covid-19 will affect kids too
The Conversation 2 hours ago
Make an impact in seven steps

Make an impact in seven steps
Nancy Nzalambi 2 hours ago
8-4-4 system churned out cram machines, not thinkers

8-4-4 system churned out cram machines, not thinkers
Vivian Wandera 3 hours ago

Read More

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Africa

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Morocco orders Covid-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

Africa

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

14 bodies recovered after bus plunges into river in Nigeria

Algeria vote test for the president

Africa

Algeria vote test for the president

Algeria vote test for the president

'Hotel Rwanda' hero could face maximum life in prison, prosecution says

Africa

'Hotel Rwanda' hero could face maximum life in prison, prosecution says

'Hotel Rwanda' hero could face maximum life in prison, prosecution says

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.