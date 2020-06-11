×
Prince Andrew under immense pressure after Jeffrey Epstein's chef speaks to FBI

By Mirror | September 19th 2020 at 12:41:05 GMT +0300

Epstein pictured with Maxwell, who has denied the charges against her. (Image: Getty)

Prince Andrew is under intense pressure to speak to US investigators after his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein’s chef began “fully cooperating” with the FBI.

Adam Perry Lang, who opened the Barbecoa restaurant with Jamie Oliver in London in 2010, is being quizzed about the time he worked for depraved billionaire Epstein, from 1999 to 2003.

Lawyers for Epstein’s victims welcomed Perry Lang’s cooperation. Attorney Arick Fudali said: “We certainly hope that this may inspire other witnesses to come forward and help shed some light on Epstein’s dark scheme.”

American Perry Lang, 52, not only catered for the Duke of York, 60, but flew alongside him on board Epstein’s private jet.

According to court documents, he joined Andrew on two flights in February 1999 and one in May the next year.

Sources told the Mirror Perry Lang “has been or will be” quizzed about his time with Andrew as US prosecutors have “grown increasingly annoyed” at being stonewalled by the royal.

A source said: “The gloves are firmly off. Perry Lang holds information on what took place.

“They will get as much detail as possible that will help shape any interview they may one day have with the Duke.”

Perry Lang volunteered himself to the FBI after Virginia Giuffre, 37, who claims Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, wrote to him, saying: “Please don’t be an enabler. Be a hero to me.”

The Duke and his legal team vehemently deny her allegations.

Perry Lang’s lawyer, Lawrence Lustberg, confirmed the chef was helping the FBI, who arrested Epstein’s ex Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, on suspicion of child sex offences in July. She denies the charges and faces trial in New York next July.

Lustberg said: “Lang has begun a course of fully cooperating with the federal authorities investigating this case. He, like them and like the victims, wants only that justice be done.”

The chef himself added: “We have absolutely always been available to the attorneys for the lawyers representing victims.”

Perry Lang said previously of Epstein: “I was unaware of the depraved behaviour and have great admiration for the brave women who have come forward.”

Several victims of Epstein have described Perry Lang as a decent man. Giuffre said: “He used to talk to me like I was a person.”

Epstein, 66, committed suicide last year while in jail awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking.
A spokeswoman for Prince Andrew declined to comment.

 

