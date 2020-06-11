Ginsburg's death turns spotlight on Trump's list of potential successors

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ginsburg's death turns spotlight on Trump's list of potential successors

By Reuters | September 19th 2020 at 08:32:32 GMT +0300

US Supreme Court's Ginsburg, a liberal dynamo, championed women's rights. [Reuters]

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday will enable US President Donald Trump to nominate a third jurist to the Supreme Court and galvanise support among conservative voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump earlier this month announced a list of 20 potential contenders he would tap if a vacancy on the nine-justice court emerged.

The list included Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as many judges who Trump already has appointed to lower federal courts. Cruz quickly demurred while Cotton embraced the idea.

Also on the list were Noel Francisco, who until recently served as the Trump administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer; Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general; and Paul Clement, the top Supreme Court lawyer under former Republican President George W. Bush and now one of the most prominent private attorneys who argues cases before the justices.

The list - names added to another roster he issued earlier in his presidency - brought the number of different potential nominees Trump has said he would consider to 44.

Another prominent name on the prior list includes Amy Coney, a judge on the Chicago-based 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

An additional vacancy could enable Trump to move the court further to the right.

Trump’s two previous appointees to the Supreme Court were Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

If Trump is able to appoint a successor, the court would have a rock-solid 6-3 conservative majority.

Supreme Court justices, who receive lifetime appointments, play an enormous role in shaping U.S. policies on hot-button issues such as abortion, LGBT rights, gun rights, religious liberty, the death penalty and presidential powers.

That could deliver changes long sought by conservatives such as overturning the court’s landmark 1973 ruling that legalised abortion nationwide. The court could also play a pivotal role in deciding a dispute over the 2020 election, much as it did in the landmark 2000 case of Bush v. Gore.

Related Topics
US President Donald Trump Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2020 presidential election
Share this story
Previous article
Women decry bias in voter voter registration
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

Intrigues behind senate vote
Intrigues behind senate vote

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hour ago
After fight for cash, reality of county spending bites

After fight for cash, reality of county spending bites
Awal Mohammed 9 hours ago
From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience

From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience
Lydiah Nyawira 9 hours ago
Danger from unexpected quarters

Danger from unexpected quarters
Judah Ben-Hur 11 hours ago

Read More

ByteDance's bid to keep most of TikTok faces major hurdles

America

ByteDance's bid to keep most of TikTok faces major hurdles

ByteDance's bid to keep most of TikTok faces major hurdles

Hurricane Sally: Half a million people lose power

America

Hurricane Sally: Half a million people lose power

Hurricane Sally: Half a million people lose power

Biden warns against rushing out coronavirus vaccine, says Trump cannot be trusted

America

Biden warns against rushing out coronavirus vaccine, says Trump cannot be trusted

Biden warns against rushing out coronavirus vaccine, says Trump cannot be trusted

WikiLeaks' Assange was careful to protect informants, court hears

America

WikiLeaks' Assange was careful to protect informants, court hears

WikiLeaks' Assange was careful to protect informants, court hears

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.