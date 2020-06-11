India pushes tonnes of supplies to disputed China border ahead of winter

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

India pushes tonnes of supplies to disputed China border ahead of winter

By Reuters | September 16th 2020 at 06:59:51 GMT +0300

Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqu

From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, India’s military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China.

Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

In recent months, one of India’s biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said.

The move was triggered by a border stand-off with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand combat. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed while China suffered an undisclosed number of casualties.

Both countries are negotiating to resolve the confrontation, but neither side has backed down. The Indian military is now set to keep troops deployed along the treacherous, high-altitude border through the winter.

Eastern Ladakh, where the flare-up occurred, is typically manned by 20,000-30,000 soldiers. But the deployment has more than doubled with the tensions, a military official said, declining to provide exact numbers.

“We have mirrored the increase in Chinese troops,” the official said, adding the Indian military was well-prepared but did not want further escalation or prolonged conflict.

Temperatures in Ladakh can fall well below freezing, and troops are often deployed at altitudes of over 15,000 feet, where oxygen is scarce, officials said.

Since snow blocks mountain passes into Ladakh at least four months every winter, Indian military planners have already moved more than 150,000 tonnes of materials into the region.

“All the supplies that we need have already been pushed to wherever they are required,” said Major General Arvind Kapoor, chief of staff of the Indian army’s 14 Corps.

FERRYING TO THE FRONTLINE

On Tuesday morning, a succession of the Indian air force’s large transport aircraft landed at a forward base in Ladakh, carrying men and materials, as fighter jets roared overhead.

Soldiers with backpacks streamed out and were checked for COVID-19 symptoms at a transit facility, where they awaited further transport.

The materials are stored across a network of logistics hubs.

At a fuel, oil and lubricant depot near Leh, Ladakh’s main city, a hillside was covered with clusters of green drums.

At storage facilities at a nearby supply depot, boxes and sacks of ration - including pistachios, instant noodles and Indian curries - stood in tall piles. At another base near Leh, tents, heaters, winter clothing and high-altitude equipment lay stacked.

From these depots, the materials are pushed to logistics nodes by trucks, helicopters and, in some particularly difficult parts, mules, officials said.

“In a place like Ladakh, operations logistics is of huge importance,” said Kapoor. “In the last 20 years, we have mastered it.”

Related Topics
India China India-China conflict Ladakh
Share this story
Previous article
More than 60 LGBT, intersex people killed in Colombia in first eight months of 2020
Next article
Algeria upholds conviction of journalist; rights groups fear new crackdown

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Algeria upholds conviction of journalist; rights groups fear new crackdown
Algeria upholds conviction of journalist; rights groups fear new crackdown

LATEST STORIES

This is why counties are terribly broke- CoG
This is why counties are terribly broke- CoG

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why social media should worry you

Why social media should worry you
Judah Ben-Hur 8 hours ago
Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes

Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 10 hours ago
Quality issues stalk Sh1.9b desks project

Quality issues stalk Sh1.9b desks project
Augustine Oduor 1 day ago
Shilling's plunge spikes power bills

Shilling's plunge spikes power bills
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago

Read More

Japan's Suga elected as country's first new PM in eight years

Asia

Japan's Suga elected as country's first new PM in eight years

Japan's Suga elected as country's first new PM in eight years

India says China laying cables to bolster communications at border flashpoint

Asia

India says China laying cables to bolster communications at border flashpoint

India says China laying cables to bolster communications at border flashpoint

Snack, scratch in safety: New Covid-19 helmet brings comfort to frontline workers

Asia

Snack, scratch in safety: New Covid-19 helmet brings comfort to frontline workers

Snack, scratch in safety: New Covid-19 helmet brings comfort to frontline workers

Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

Asia

Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.