Facebook allows users to watch videos together online
September 14th 2020 at 02:38:19 GMT +0300
Facebook Inc said on Monday that its users will now be able to watch videos with their friends online using the social media company’s Messenger app, enabling them to see reactions in real-time.
The “Watch Together” feature will allow a user to add up to eight people through a video call and up to 50 people through its videoconferencing tool Messenger Rooms.
The company launched the tool in July as it looks to take on Zoom Video communications inc that became a household name driven by the coronavirus-driven boom in demand for its platform.
Facebook joins a crowded field of companies rushing to dominate the stay-at-home market as millions of people turn to online platforms to stay connected for work, social life and school amid health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.