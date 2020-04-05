India says China laying cables to bolster communications at border flashpoint

SEE ALSO: Farmers incur Sh3m loss as tide washes away seaweedA third Indian official said on Monday that there had been no significant withdrawals or reinforcements on either side since the foreign ministers of the two countries met last week. “It is as tense as earlier,” he said. Above Leh, Ladakh’s main city, Indian fighter planes flew throughout the morning, their engines booming and echoing across the valley surrounded by brown, barren mountains. “Our biggest worry is that they have laid optical fibre cables for high-speed communications,” the first official said, referring to the lake’s southern bank, where Indian and Chinese troops are only a few hundred metres apart at some points.
SEE ALSO: China's accelerating development of services trade benefits global economyIndian intelligence agencies noted similar cables to the north of the Pangong Tso lake around a month ago, the second government official said. The first Indian government official said the authorities were alerted to such activity after satellite imagery showed unusual lines in the sand of the high-altitude deserts to the south of Pangong Tso. These lines were judged by Indian experts - and corroborated by foreign intelligence agencies - to be communication cables laid in trenches, he said, including near the Spanggur gap, among hilltops where soldiers fired in the air recently for the first time in decades. Indian officials say a build-up in border infrastructure on their side is also likely to have played a part in the months-long confrontation. The Chinese have complained about India building roads and airstrips in and around their disputed border, and Beijing says this triggered tensions along the border.