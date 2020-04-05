US ambassador to China stepping down

SEE ALSO: China celebrates virus success as Europe suffersThe former two-term Iowa governor, 73, had been in the post since May 2017, representing Washington in Beijing during a period of strained ties with China, marked by tensions over trade, regional territorial claims, the coronavirus pandemic, and unrest in Hong Kong. In June, he was summoned by Beijing after President Donald Trump signed a law that paved the way for sanctions over Hong Kong, an action the foreign ministry slammed as "gross interference in China's internal affairs". Last year, he called on Beijing to open a "substantive dialogue" with the Dalai Lama during a rare visit to Tibet, a region where the central government is accused of widespread repression. An early supporter of Trump's run for the White House in 2016, Branstad was appointed soon after the election.
SEE ALSO: India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense borderHe was reported to have a long-standing relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he first met in the 1980s.