';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US ambassador to China stepping down

By AFP | September 14th 2020 at 11:49:52 GMT +0300

The US ambassador to China, Terry Branstad (pictured), is stepping down, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday.

Thanking Branstad for his service, Pompeo said in a tweet that he had "contributed to rebalancing U.S.-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair."

The reasons for the ambassador's departure were not immediately clear, and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs -- while acknowledging Pompeo's tweet -- said it had not received notice of his resignation.

SEE ALSO: China celebrates virus success as Europe suffers

The former two-term Iowa governor, 73, had been in the post since May 2017, representing Washington in Beijing during a period of strained ties with China, marked by tensions over trade, regional territorial claims, the coronavirus pandemic, and unrest in Hong Kong.

In June, he was summoned by Beijing after President Donald Trump signed a law that paved the way for sanctions over Hong Kong, an action the foreign ministry slammed as "gross interference in China's internal affairs".

Last year, he called on Beijing to open a "substantive dialogue" with the Dalai Lama during a rare visit to Tibet, a region where the central government is accused of widespread repression.

An early supporter of Trump's run for the White House in 2016, Branstad was appointed soon after the election.

At the time, Trump's transition team praised his "tremendous understanding of China and Chinese people."

SEE ALSO: India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

He was reported to have a long-standing relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he first met in the 1980s.

Related Topics
Terry Branstad Mike Pompeo China
Share this story
Previous article
Pregnancy made me hate my husband's voice, cooking
Next article
Sudi detained for two days to allow hate speech probe

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a 'reborn' Wuhan
China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a 'reborn' Wuhan

LATEST STORIES

Sudi detained for two days to allow hate speech probe
Sudi detained for two days to allow hate speech probe

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Before fibre optics, Mount Longonot was a scientific and tech marvel

Before fibre optics, Mount Longonot was a scientific and tech marvel
Bethuel Oduo 3 hours ago
Poop is gross, right?

Poop is gross, right?
Pauline Muindi 15 hours ago
Preserving your fertility for future use

Preserving your fertility for future use
Nancy Nzalambi 15 hours ago
My immune system brought my nerves tumbling down

My immune system brought my nerves tumbling down
Yvonne Kawira 15 hours ago

Read More

Facebook removes posts linking Oregon wildfires to activist groups

America

Facebook removes posts linking Oregon wildfires to activist groups

Facebook removes posts linking Oregon wildfires to activist groups
Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

America

Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state
Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

America

Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March
Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers glimmer of hope

America

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers glimmer of hope

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers glimmer of hope
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.