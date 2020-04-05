Snack, scratch in safety: New Covid-19 helmet brings comfort to frontline workers

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Lionel Messi plays 45 minutes in Barcelona's friendly win as La Liga kicks off“A big difference with this helmet is the glove box... You can use it to interact with your face safely,” said Tran Nguyen Khanh An, 14, one of the students who won a “Best Invention Design Award” at the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada last month for their design. The futuristic-looking helmet also has an internal compartment that can hold a snack for a frontline worker and is attached by a tube to a powered air-purifying respirator to exclude contaminated air. While such respirators are considered significantly safer than standard masks, they can be far more uncomfortable than other forms of PPE. The Vihelm, which currently costs under $300 to make, even has pockets around the head area that allow users to give the area a scratch if the device starts rubbing in the area.
- READ MORE
- Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership
- India reports over 94,000 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,000 more deaths
- Iraqis dig up Covid-19 dead to rebury in family graves
- China, India agree to disengage troops on contested border
SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Kenya records 188 positive cases in last 24 hours