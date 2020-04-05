Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

SEE ALSO: Japan's Suga cements frontrunner status in PM raceAbe, Japan’s longest serving premier, said last month he would quit due to ill health, ending a nearly eight-year term. Suga has said he would continue Abe’s signature “Abenomics” strategy of hyper-easy monetary policy, government spending and reforms while juggling the problems of COVID-19 and a slumping economy, and confronting longer-term issues such as Japan’s ageing population and low birthrate. Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic for a 14th straight month in September, a Reuters poll showed, underlining the huge challenge the next leader faces. Suga, whose resume is thin on diplomatic experience, faces geopolitical challenges such as building ties with the winner of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election and balancing concern over China’s maritime aggressiveness with bilateral economic interdependence.
- READ MORE
- Survivor recalls horror after Congo mine collapse
- Uganda, Tanzania sign pact for construction of crude oil pipeline
- Sudan's 'silent death' from flesh-eating cuts
- Angola doctors march against virus-linked police violence
SEE ALSO: Historical memories should not fade, 75 years after Japan's defeat in WWIISuga, the son of a strawberry farmer from northern Japan who got his start in politics as a local assemblyman, has since 2012 held the key post of chief cabinet secretary, acting as Abe’s top government spokesman, coordinating policies and keeping bureaucrats in line. He has the image as more of a behind-the-scenes operator than a frontline leader but rose in opinion polls after he announced his candidacy to succeed Abe. He won support from most LDP factions, outpacing his rivals including former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida.