';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Survivor recalls horror after Congo mine collapse

By Reuters | September 14th 2020 at 07:08:54 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Congolese miners work at an artisanal gold mine near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22, 2019. Picture taken May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Kinyenye Furaha passed out from shock when he realised a mine collapse in eastern Congo had buried more than 50 fellow miners including his brother, he said on Sunday, as the hunt continued for bodies two days after the disaster.

Miners searching the site near the town of Kamituga in Democratic Republic of Congo have so far recovered 18 bodies, after heavy rains on Friday caused the artisanal gold mine to cave in, burying those working below ground.

Before the rain started, Furaha had left the site to remove some large rocks. Soon after, a child ran up to say water was rising in the mine, Furaha told Reuters.

“We went back there and found only the pit filled with water. And that’s when I lost consciousness,” he said.

SEE ALSO: UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate

Dozens of people die each year in accidents in largely unregulated artisanal mines in Congo, where often ill-equipped diggers borrow deep underground in search of ore.

This time, miners were caught out because the wet season is yet to get fully underway, said Kamituga Mayor Alexandre Bundia.

“The main problem is that people did not heed the rain,” he said outside his office in the mining town in Congo’s mountainous and mineral-rich South Kivu province.

Scores of men in rubber boots gathered again on Sunday at the mine site on a muddy hillside. A rescue team passed sacks of earth out of the pit in the search for the buried miners, who are all presumed dead.

Recovery efforts will continue on Monday morning, local official Kimbulungu Kyalondawa said.

SEE ALSO: DR Congo prisoners dying from hunger, says NGO

Back in Kamituga, women gathered to mourn their lost relatives. Sitting close together on the floor, they stared into the distance without speaking, while one held a sleeping baby to her chest.

Related Topics
Kinyenye Furaha Democratic Republic of Congo Kimbulungu Kyalondawa
Share this story
Previous article
Pregnancy made me hate my husband's voice, cooking
Next article
Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Affordable housing to get bulk of Sh37b credit line
Affordable housing to get bulk of Sh37b credit line

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My immune system brought my nerves tumbling down

My immune system brought my nerves tumbling down
Yvonne Kawira 8 hours ago
Poop is gross, right?

Poop is gross, right?
Pauline Muindi 8 hours ago
Preserving your fertility for future use

Preserving your fertility for future use
Nancy Nzalambi 8 hours ago
How camp in the eye of Mara wildebeest storm obtained a lease

How camp in the eye of Mara wildebeest storm obtained a lease
Carolyne Chebet 15 hours ago

Read More

Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

Africa

Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership
Uganda, Tanzania sign pact for construction of crude oil pipeline

Africa

Uganda, Tanzania sign pact for construction of crude oil pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania sign agreement for construction of crude oil pipeline
Sudan's 'silent death' from flesh-eating cuts

Africa

Sudan's 'silent death' from flesh-eating cuts

Sudan's 'silent death' from flesh-eating cuts
Angola doctors march against virus-linked police violence

Africa

Angola doctors march against virus-linked police violence

Angola doctors march against virus-linked police violence
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.