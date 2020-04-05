';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Burundi turns down invite to attend Goma peace summit

By Mwangi Maina | September 12th 2020 at 02:13:42 GMT +0300

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi is set to host regional leaders at Goma next week. [Courtesy]

The Burundian government has turned down an invitation by Kinshasa to take part in the Heads of State summit Goma slated for September 13.

In a last-minute confirmation, Burundi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a diplomatic correspondence seen by Standard Digital to Kinshasa said Bujumbura has a very ‘’busy calendar’’ which, unfortunately, doesn’t allow them to take part in the summit.

The letter dated September 8 further reads, Burundi prefers to engage in bilateral talks first with Kinshasa in order to iron out issues affecting the two nations.

The Quadripartite summit will be hosted by DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi, which will see, Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and their Angolan counterpart João Lourenço engage on matters Regional security and peace.

Burundi’s decision of not to attend the summit, which would have marked the first diplomatic outing of the Burundian President General Evariste Ndayishimiye with his regional peers since he came to power three months ago clearly shows the hostility among the Great lake’s region neighbours.

More to follow…

Related Topics
Kinshasa Burundi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Regional summit
Share this story
Previous article
Pregnancy made me hate my husband's voice, cooking
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Is Tharaka Nithi deputy governor taking over following Njuki's woes?
Is Tharaka Nithi deputy governor taking over following Njuki's woes?

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Woman does hard labour to crash stones, help payment of hubby cancer treatment

Woman does hard labour to crash stones, help payment of hubby cancer treatment
Simon Oyeng’ 2 hours ago
Uhuru gamble with soldiers confounds friend and foe

Uhuru gamble with soldiers confounds friend and foe
Standard Team 5 hours ago
Who will tell me what killed my husband?

Who will tell me what killed my husband?
Gloria Aradi 5 hours ago
Omwenga girlfriend talks about lover’s last moments

Omwenga girlfriend talks about lover’s last moments
Hudson Gumbihi 5 hours ago

Read More

Search begins for bodies of 50 killed in Congo mine collapse

Africa

Search begins for bodies of 50 killed in Congo mine collapse

Search begins for bodies of 50 killed in Congo mine collapse
Mali junta launches 'consultation' amid pressure over handover

Africa

Mali junta launches 'consultation' amid pressure over handover

Mali junta launches 'consultation' amid pressure over handover
UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate

Africa

UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate

UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate
12 candidates set for Guinea vote amid opposition split

Africa

12 candidates set for Guinea vote amid opposition split

12 candidates set for Guinea vote amid opposition split
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.