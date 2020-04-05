Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

SEE ALSO: Afya House says second wave of infections likelyCanada’s experience dealing with SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, helped health officials be better prepared. SARS killed 44 people in Canada, the only country outside Asia to report deaths from that outbreak in 2002-2003. Canada’s first recorded case of coronavirus was in Toronto, on January 25. Both Ontario, the country’s most populous province, and neighbouring Quebec turned into the hot spots for Covid-19 infections. Both provinces struggled with outbreaks in long-term care homes. Canada’s first Covid-19 death was reported on March 9 at a British Columbia long-term care facility. As Covid-19 cases began to spike in mid-March, Canada shut its international borders to all foreign nationals and ramped up tests in an effort to isolate infected patients. Ontario and Alberta faced outbreaks among temporary foreign workers on farms and meat-processing plants, which slowed reopening in certain regions.
- READ MORE
- Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers glimmer of hope
- Trump predicts victory in poll battleground Michigan as thousands defy Covid safety rules
- Russian state hackers suspected in targeting Biden campaign firm – sources
- Trump said he knew virus was deadly but still played down crisis: Woodward book