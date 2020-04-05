';
Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

By Reuters | September 12th 2020 at 09:54:57 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Eaton Centre shopping mall, as the provincial phase 2 of reopening from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions begins in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 24, 2020. [Reuters]

Canada reported zero Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.

Canada’s death toll from the pandemic stood at 9,163 as of September 11, the same as the number of the deaths reported on September 10, government data showed. The number of positive cases rose by 702 to 135,626 on September 11 from the previous day, the data showed.

With most provinces easing lockdown restrictions and as schools reopen for in-person classes, Canada’s infections have seen a mild pick-up in recent days. Authorities have been on high alert to avoid fresh outbreaks, and provinces including British Columbia have imposed new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus.

Still, Canada’s situation looks relatively healthy compared to its southern neighbour. Across the border in the United States, more than 190,000 people have died from the pandemic and more than 6.38 million people have been infected.

SEE ALSO: Afya House says second wave of infections likely

Canada’s experience dealing with SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, helped health officials be better prepared. SARS killed 44 people in Canada, the only country outside Asia to report deaths from that outbreak in 2002-2003.

Canada’s first recorded case of coronavirus was in Toronto, on January 25. Both Ontario, the country’s most populous province, and neighbouring Quebec turned into the hot spots for Covid-19 infections.

Both provinces struggled with outbreaks in long-term care homes. Canada’s first Covid-19 death was reported on March 9 at a British Columbia long-term care facility.

As Covid-19 cases began to spike in mid-March, Canada shut its international borders to all foreign nationals and ramped up tests in an effort to isolate infected patients. Ontario and Alberta faced outbreaks among temporary foreign workers on farms and meat-processing plants, which slowed reopening in certain regions.

Related Topics
Covid-19 deaths Canada British Columbia SARS
RELATED STORIES

Highest death toll at 23 as 'too sick but healthy' warned
Night of drama as MP Sudi escapes police arrest (VIDEO)
Who will tell me what killed my husband?

Omwenga girlfriend talks about lover’s last moments

Uhuru gamble with soldiers confounds friend and foe

The village hawker who built a multi-million business empire

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers glimmer of hope

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers glimmer of hope

Trump predicts victory in poll battleground Michigan as thousands defy Covid safety rules

Trump predicts victory in poll battleground Michigan as thousands defy Covid safety rules

Russian state hackers suspected in targeting Biden campaign firm – sources

Russian state hackers suspected in targeting Biden campaign firm – sources

Trump said he knew virus was deadly but still played down crisis: Woodward book

Trump said he knew virus was deadly but still played down crisis: Woodward book

