Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

SEE ALSO: Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut? No one will saySocial media users posted video footage, which sparked alarm among Beirut residents only just recovering from the country's deadliest peace-time disaster. "Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across Beirut. We just can't catch a break," Human Rights Watch researcher Aya Majzoub wrote on Twitter.
The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser at the port killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital. The blast sparked widespread outrage after it emerged authorities had been aware of the presence of the huge stockpile, and prompted the government to resign.
VIDEO: ???????? Gigantic plumes of thick black smoke billow from a huge fire that erupted at #Beirut port, weeks after a deadly blast caused by hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate ripped through the Lebanese capital #beirutport pic.twitter.com/cptRD8Pq0g— AFP news agency (@AFP) September 10, 2020
