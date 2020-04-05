Mali junta launches 'consultation' amid pressure over handover

SEE ALSO: Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to powerEarly jubilation among many Malians over Keita's exit has been superseded by questions and also divisions about the speed of the handover and the military's role in the transition period. The coup -- Mali's fourth since gaining independence from France in 1960 -- came after months of protests, stoked by Keita's failure to roll back a bloody jihadist insurgency and fix the country's many economic woes. Mali's neighbours have watched with concern, fearing the country could spiral back into chaos -- a scenario that eight years ago helped fuel the jihadist revolt which now rattles Niger and Burkina Faso. The junta initially talked of a three-year transition, corresponding to the time left in Keita's second five-year mandate, that would be overseen by a soldier.
In the runup to the talks, the group said Mali's civilian transition president and premier "must be appointed no later than September 15". The so-called June 5 Movement, which engineered the wave of anti-Keita protests, is split. Some voices argue in favour of giving the military a long handover in order to tackle the problems that have driven the country to the brink. Others say that this would simply worsen instability -- four more Malian troops were killed in an attack on the eve of the talks -- and set a poor example for democracy in West Africa. A committee of around 20 lawyers, researchers and academics has drawn up a draft "road map" resulting from a first round of talks on Saturday.