';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

12 candidates set for Guinea vote amid opposition split

By AFP | September 10th 2020 at 12:45:50 GMT +0300

Alpha Conde this year pushed through a revamped constitution that opponents say was crafted to reset the term counter

A dozen candidates were given the go-ahead on Wednesday to contest presidential elections next month in Guinea, where 82-year-old incumbent Alpha Conde is seeking a controversial third term.

Approval by the constitutional court marks a key step towards polling day on October 18 in one of Africa's most volatile countries.

The elections have already been overshadowed by a row over the president's future, and a split that emerged on Wednesday within anti-Conde ranks is set to add to the tension.

The court approved 12 applications that had been filed by the Tuesday midnight deadline, excluding a 13th bid, submitted by a minority candidate, on medical grounds.

Conde this year pushed through a revamped constitution that opponents say was crafted to get around a two-term limit for presidents.

Last week he ended months of speculation by confirming that he would seek a third term despite protests in which dozens have been killed. 

The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an anti-Conde coalition of parties, labour unions and civil society groups, has been campaigning against the revision which it has denounced as a constitutional coup.

The FNDC on Wednesday said that it was removing figures who had decided to run in the election from the group.

These include former premier and leading opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68.

The FNDC's coordinator, Abdourahmane Sanoh, said the organisation "took note" of any decision by its members to take part in the election on October 18.

"This decision obviously results in their intentional withdrawal from the movement," he told the press.

Deadly crackdown

Under Guinea's constitution, presidents may only serve two terms. 

But the new constitution, approved in a referendum, provided Conde and his party with the argument that the presidential term counter had been reset, entitling him to run for a third term.

Protests against Conde's suspected plans erupted in October last year but were met with a ruthless crackdown, and several dozen people have died.

The exact number of dead is unclear -- the FNDC said Wednesday that 93 people had been killed and hundreds injured and imprisoned.

Conde is a former opposition figure who was jailed under previous regimes.

The West African state is rich in minerals but plagued by entrenched poverty and a history of instability since it gained independence from France in 1958.

Hopes of a new political dawn flowered when Conde became Guinea's first democratically-elected president in 2010.

But critics say he has become increasingly authoritarian, resorting more and more frequently to crackdowns to quell dissent in his second term.

Related Topics
Alpha Conde Guinea Guinea Elections
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding
Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Anyango Atieno 1 hour ago
Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use

Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over

Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over
Frankline Sunday 1 hour ago
Debt piles on the misery of patients

Debt piles on the misery of patients

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago

Read More

UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate

Africa

UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate

UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate
Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power

Africa

Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power

Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power
Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?

Africa

Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?

Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?
Former Sierra Leone rebel leader granted early release

Africa

Former Sierra Leone rebel leader granted early release

Former Sierra Leone rebel leader granted early release
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.