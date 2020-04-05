Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power

SEE ALSO: WTO: Role of politics in choice of leadership"The challenges facing the sub-region are enormous; from socio-economic matters to security issues, the ECOWAS sub-region cannot therefore afford another political crisis in the guise of tenure elongation," Buhari warned. "I urge us all to resist the temptation of seeking to perpetuate ourselves in power beyond the constitutional provisions." Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and Guinea President Alpha Conde are both trying to extend their grip on power. Dozens have died in protests after 82-year-old Conde pushed through a revamped constitution and filed to run again for a third term. Clashes over Ouattara's candidacy have also claimed at least eight lives after he decided to run again following the death of prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, his anointed successor.
