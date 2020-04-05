';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former Sierra Leone rebel leader granted early release

By AFP | September 9th 2020 at 04:40:26 GMT +0300

Augustine Gbao, right, was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for acts including terrorism, extermination, murder, rape and sexual slavery. [AFP]

Sierra Leone's UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it will grant conditional early release to a former rebel leader in prison for crimes against humanity committed during the country's brutal civil war.

Augustine Gbao, 72, a former leader of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), had served 17 years of a 25-year sentence for acts including terrorism, extermination, murder, rape and sexual slavery.

The Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone, based in The Hague, is the successor to a court established by the United Nations in 2002 to try those who bear "the greatest responsibility" for the atrocities during the West African country's 1991-2001 civil war.

The conflict, financed largely by so-called blood diamonds, left 120,000 people dead and tens of thousands mutilated.

"Former RUF commander Augustine Gbao has been granted conditional early release, with a three-month delay, during which time he must undergo specific training geared to his understanding of and acceptance of responsibility for the harm he inflicted by his crimes," the court said in a statement released Wednesday.

The court found that Gbao, who was detained in 2003 and is serving his sentence in Rwanda, had "largely behaved properly in prison" and showed remorse, it said.

Gbao will be able to serve the remainder of his sentence in his community of Blama, a town in Sierra Leone's Eastern Province, subject to close supervision and strict conditions.

The conditions include a radio and television apology to the victims of his crimes and to the people of Sierra Leone.

Between 1991 and 2001, the RUF carried out a series of atrocities in order to try to gain control over Sierra Leone's lucrative mining districts.

During the 2009 sentencing for Gbao and two other RUF leaders, the court said the rebels terrorised the civilian population with mass killings, rape and amputations.

The rebels also forcibly recruited child soldiers.

The court had rejected on Tuesday a bid by former Liberian president and convicted war criminal Charles Taylor -- who is serving a 50-year sentence for crimes committed in Sierra Leone -- to be moved from a British jail, where he claimed he risks dying from coronavirus.

Related Topics
Augustine Gbao Revolutionary United Front Sierra Leone
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Eight more die as 104 people test positive for Covid-19
Eight more die as 104 people test positive for Covid-19

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How daredevil investors lost millions in currency schemes

How daredevil investors lost millions in currency schemes
Dominic Omondi 13 hours ago
Five businessmen win Sh14m in new KTN show

Five businessmen win Sh14m in new KTN show
Peter Theuri 18 hours ago
Court sides with firm in rental tax dispute with KRA

Court sides with firm in rental tax dispute with KRA
Evelyne Kwambika 18 hours ago
Gikomba fires did not kill my business dream

Gikomba fires did not kill my business dream
Jeckonia Otieno 18 hours ago

Read More

Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power

Africa

Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power

Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power
Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?

Africa

Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?

Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?
Egypt tries plasma treatment to fight pandemic

Africa

Egypt tries plasma treatment to fight pandemic

Egypt tries plasma treatment to fight pandemic
Mass hunger fears as Mozambique insurgency hampers aid

Africa

Mass hunger fears as Mozambique insurgency hampers aid

Mass hunger fears as Mozambique insurgency hampers aid
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.