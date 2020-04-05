Mass hunger fears as Mozambique insurgency hampers aid

SEE ALSO: Mozambique insurgency tests region's anti-conflict resolveSpeaking to journalists in Johannesburg, Castro described northern Mozambique as "a very worrisome area". Cabo Delgado's insurgency has increasingly hampered humanitarian assistance in the area in recent months, forcing the International Committee for the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders to suspend operations in the town of Macomia in June. The militants took control of a key port city of Mocimboa da Praia nearly four weeks ago and government troops are still battling to recover it. World Food Programme and other humanitarian organisations operating in the area are concerned at the prospect of the conflict spreading northwards into neighbouring Tanzania.
SEE ALSO: Total signs $14.9b debt financing for Mozambique projectThe food shortages arise mainly from the combined effects of drought and economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Thirteen of the 16 countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc are threatened with food insecurity "not seen in many years," Castro added.