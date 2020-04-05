India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Bodies of Covid-19 victims not infectious, says Ministry of HealthSince August the country of 1.3 billion people, home to some of the world's most densely populated cities, has been reporting the highest single-day rises in the world. On Monday it reported an increase of more than 90,000 cases. Its caseload moved past four million on Saturday, only 13 days after hitting three million. Virologist Shahid Jameel, who heads the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, said the key factor to watch is the growth rate in infections, which he called "quite alarming". "Over the past two weeks, the... average has moved from about 65,000 cases per day to about 83,000 cases per day, that is about a 27-percent increase over two weeks or about two percent per day," Jameel told AFP.
SEE ALSO: IATA wants borders reopenedThe Indian Council of Medical Research, the scientific agency leading the government's response, on Friday revised the testing criteria, allowing anyone to undergo a test without a doctor's letter. Jameel said the move was overdue. "This will uncover more asymptomatic people, who are the real source of this expansion in India. There should also be more testing in rural districts and villages, since over two-thirds of the cases are coming from there," he said. Despite warnings that it could eventually overtake the US to become the world's most-infected country, India has been steadily reopening its pandemic-battered economy. Economic output contracted a historic 23.9 percent between April and June.