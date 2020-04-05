';
Terminally ill Frenchman stopped from streaming his death on Facebook

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila | September 6th 2020 at 02:14:18 GMT +0300

Alain Cocq says taking the step will put pressure on for a change to the law. (Image: AFP via Getty Images)
Facebook has stopped a terminally ill Frenchman from streaming his last moments and death on the social media platform citing the illegality of the act.

Alain Cocq, who hails from the eastern part of France, Dijon, had tendered request to the tech giant to allow him to share his last moments after battling a life-threatening disease for years.

But according to DW, Facebook Spokesperson replied: "Although we respect his decision to want to draw attention to this complex question, following expert advice we have taken measures to prevent the live broadcast on Alain's account…Our rules do not allow us to show suicide attempts."

Mr Cocq had vowed that he would broadcast his final moments in an apparent protest at the French Government. 

SEE ALSO: Health CS turns to Facebook magic as ouster calls intensify

The in-pain 57-year-old suffers from a rare condition where the walls of the arteries stick together.

President Emmanuel Macron refused his request for euthanasia (assisted suicide)  because it remains prohibited in France.

The dying man has been bedbound in Dijon for years and feels the time is right to end his life.

He has argued for some time that he should be able to die when he is ready - but has been told assisted death remains illegal.

But determined Cocq is planning to say goodbye to friends and family next week.

SEE ALSO: Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

He is now refusing to eat or drink and has rejected any further treatment to prolong his life.

Vowing to film his final hours live on social media, he says the raw footage will raise crucial awareness of euthanasia.

Now he hopes his actions "will be remembered and go down in the long term as a step towards changing the law".

He posted President Macron's response on his Facebook page.

"Because I am not above the law, I am not able to comply with your request," Macron reportedly said in a letter.

SEE ALSO: Time is ripe to make the Internet a public good

"I cannot ask anyone to go beyond our current legal framework.

"Your wish is to request active assistance in dying which is not currently permitted in our country."

He signed off: "With all my personal support and profound respect."

In order to show France the "agony" caused by the law in its current state, Cocq said he would broadcast the end of his life on his Facebook page - which he believed would come in "four to five days".

Frenchman Alain Cocq Facebook Terminally ill
