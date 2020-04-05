Terminally ill Frenchman stopped from streaming his death on Facebook

SEE ALSO: Health CS turns to Facebook magic as ouster calls intensifyThe in-pain 57-year-old suffers from a rare condition where the walls of the arteries stick together. President Emmanuel Macron refused his request for euthanasia (assisted suicide) because it remains prohibited in France. The dying man has been bedbound in Dijon for years and feels the time is right to end his life. He has argued for some time that he should be able to die when he is ready - but has been told assisted death remains illegal.
He is now refusing to eat or drink and has rejected any further treatment to prolong his life. Vowing to film his final hours live on social media, he says the raw footage will raise crucial awareness of euthanasia. Now he hopes his actions "will be remembered and go down in the long term as a step towards changing the law". He posted President Macron's response on his Facebook page. "Because I am not above the law, I am not able to comply with your request," Macron reportedly said in a letter.