';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Israelis rejoice in weed from heaven

By AFP | September 6th 2020 at 10:20:58 GMT +0300

Cannabis is illegal in the Jewish state but use is widespread

Cannabis rained from on high in Israel's liberal hub of Tel Aviv this week as legalisation campaigners used a drone to airdrop bags of the drug, sparking delight on the ground.

"Green Drone" had pre-announced a drop of hundreds of bags, each containing two grammes (just under a 10th of an ounce), on central Tel Aviv's Rabin Square.

"It's time, dear friends. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Green Drone distributing free cannabis from the sky," it said on its Telegram channel, quoted in Israeli media.

It urged followers to roll up for further dope drops every week at different locations around Israel, although police arrested two alleged drone operators on Saturday.

SEE ALSO: How children are used to supply bhang in Nyeri town

Israeli smokers often use encrypted messaging apps to order weed deliveries, although the drug is illegal in the Jewish state.

Medical use of cannabis is allowed but Israeli police frequently boast of drug busts.

Researchers said in June that it was highly likely that ancient Israelites got high on cannabis in religious rituals, after researchers found traces of the drug at a religious site in Israel.

Related Topics
Cannabis Tel Aviv Bhang Weed
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
DP Ruto raids Coast as Joho ducks

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How popular Ethiopian bhang is smuggled to Nairobi
How popular Ethiopian bhang is smuggled to Nairobi

LATEST STORIES

Raila, Ruto: Two archrivals with so much in common
Raila, Ruto: Two archrivals with so much in common

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Property dispute splits family two decades after inheritance

Property dispute splits family two decades after inheritance

Phares Mutembei 4 hours ago
I wanted to be a pilot: Football star flying high halfway across the world

I wanted to be a pilot: Football star flying high halfway across the world
Vivianne Wandera 10 hours ago
Deep-pocketed man at the centre of Obado’s troubles

Deep-pocketed man at the centre of Obado’s troubles
Paul Ogemba 10 hours ago
Murkomen speaks for DP, but did we vote for a love story?

Murkomen speaks for DP, but did we vote for a love story?
Daisy Maritim 10 hours ago

Read More

Foreign investors bullish on Yangtze River Delta integration

Asia

Foreign investors bullish on Yangtze River Delta integration

Foreign investors bullish on Yangtze River Delta integration
How Belt and Road helps global recovery amid Covid-19 pandemic

Asia

How Belt and Road helps global recovery amid Covid-19 pandemic

How Belt and Road helps global recovery amid Covid-19 pandemic
Pakistan blocks five dating apps including Tinder and Grindr

Asia

Pakistan blocks five dating apps including Tinder and Grindr

Pakistan blocks five dating apps including Tinder and Grindr
Indonesia stages coffin parade as reminder of virus threat

Asia

Indonesia stages coffin parade as reminder of virus threat

Indonesia stages coffin parade as reminder of virus threat
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.