Suspected gas blast kills 17 worshippers in Bangladesh mosque

SEE ALSO: No trip to Mecca for 5,000 Muslims as Covid cases riseSeventeen people, including a child, died after they sustained burn injuries, said Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the burn unit. The death toll could rise further as many of them were in critical condition, he said. “I saw smoke was belching out of the mosque after the sudden explosion with a big bang and people were screaming. Some were rolling on the street as they tried to put out the flames on their bodies,” said local resident Mohammad Ratan. Fire officials said gas that accumulated from a leak in a pipeline running underneath the mosque likely triggered the explosion. “We primarily suspect that gas leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside since the windows were closed. The explosion was probably triggered due to sparks when the air conditioners were turned on,” said Abdullah Al Arefin, a senior fire service official.
