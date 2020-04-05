';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine showed antibody response in initial trials

By Reuters | September 5th 2020 at 08:45:34 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Vaccine Covid-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken on April 10, 2020. [Reuters]
Russia’s “Sputnik-V” Covid-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published on Friday by The Lancet medical journal that were hailed by Moscow as an answer to its critics.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100 per cent of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

Russia licensed the two-shot jab for domestic use in August, the first country to do so and before any data had been published or a large-scale trial began.

“The two 42-day trials – including 38 healthy adults each – did not find any serious adverse effects among participants, and confirmed that the vaccine candidates elicit an antibody response,” The Lancet said.

SEE ALSO: Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

“Large, long-term trials including a placebo comparison and further monitoring are needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing Covid-19 infection,” it said.

The vaccine is named Sputnik-V in homage to the world’s first satellite, launched by the Soviet Union. Some Western experts have warned against its use until all internationally approved testing and regulatory steps have been taken.

But with the results now published for the first time in an international peer-reviewed journal, and with a 40,000-strong later-stage trial launched last week, a senior Russian official said Moscow had faced down its critics abroad.

“With this (publication) we answer all of the questions of the West that were diligently asked over the past three weeks, frankly with the clear goal of tarnishing the Russian vaccine,” said Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, which has backed the vaccine.

“All of the boxes are checked,” he told Reuters. “Now... we will start asking questions of some of the Western vaccines.”

SEE ALSO: Local health experts study use of plasma treatment

Commenting on the results of the early-stage trials, lead author Dr Naor Bar-Zeev of the International Vaccine Access Center, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA said the studies were “encouraging but small”.

Bar-Zeev, who was not involved in the study, said “clinical efficacy for any Covid-19 vaccine has not yet been shown.”

“The report is a case of ‘so far, so good’,” Brendan Wren, Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis at London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said.

Race to develop vaccine

Dmitriev said at least 3,000 people had already been recruited for the large-scale trial of the Sputnik-V vaccine launched last week, and initial results were expected in October or November this year.

SEE ALSO: WHO says testing key to checking virus transmission

Health minister Mikhail Murashko has said Russia will start mass inoculation from November or December, with a focus on high-risk groups. It will take nine to 12 months to vaccinate the majority of the population, said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine.

Governments and big pharmaceutical firms are racing to develop a vaccine to end the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 850,000 people globally and infected around 26 million.

Over half a dozen drugmakers are already conducting advanced clinical trials, each with tens of thousands of participants. Several, including Britain’s AstraZeneca and U.S. drugmakers Moderna and Pfizer expect to know if their Covid-19 vaccines work and are safe by the end of 2020.

The Lancet said the early-stage trials suggested the Sputnik-V vaccine produced a response in a component of the immune system known as T cells.

Scientists have been scrutinising the role played by T cells in battling coronavirus infection, with recent findings showing these cells may provide longer-term protection than antibodies.

The Sputnik-V vaccine is administered in two doses, with each based on a different vector that normally causes the common cold: human adenoviruses Ad5 and Ad26.

Some experts have said using this delivery mechanism could make a Covid-19 vaccine less effective, as many people have already been exposed to the Ad5 adenovirus and developed immunity to it.

Russia has said it expects to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses per month of its potential vaccine by the end of the year, gradually increasing production to 6 million doses a month.

Related Topics
Moscow Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Walking the talk: Ngugi wa Thiong’o addresses a global audience in Kikuyu

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021
German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

LATEST STORIES

Kemsa scam: Pay what you can, supplier pleads as Murathe grilled
Kemsa scam: Pay what you can, supplier pleads as Murathe grilled

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why smaller, more intimate weddings are the new normal

Why smaller, more intimate weddings are the new normal
Stevens Muendo 17 minutes ago
The problem with Kenyan youth is wrong mindset

The problem with Kenyan youth is wrong mindset
Silas Nyamweya 1 hour ago
My wife tricked me into marriage, claims politician

My wife tricked me into marriage, claims politician
Ishaq Jumbe 4 hours ago
Despair as 501 children can’t trace their parents

Despair as 501 children can’t trace their parents
Mactilda Mbenywe 4 hours ago

Read More

European children back to school amidst virus fears

Europe

European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears
Outrage in France after Nazi massacre memorial defaced

Europe

Outrage in France after Nazi massacre memorial defaced

Outrage in France after Nazi massacre memorial defaced
Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for treatment

Europe

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for treatment
Minister resigns for breaching restrictions

Europe

Minister resigns for breaching restrictions

Irish minister resigns for breaching virus restrictions
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.