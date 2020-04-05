Trump denies report that he spoke disparagingly of U.S. war dead

SEE ALSO: Trump visits Kenosha, not to urge racial healing but to back policeThe president said he did not go to the cemetery because weather prevented a helicopter flight. The alternative, a long drive, would have meant going through very busy areas of Paris and the Secret Service objected, he said. “The Secret Service told me, ‘you can’t do it.’ I said, ‘I have to do it. I want to be there.’ They said, ‘you can’t do it,’” Trump said. “The Atlantic” did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside regular business hours. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is leading Trump in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, emphasized his own commitment to helping members of the military in a response to the report.
- READ MORE
- Seven police officers in Rochester, NY suspended over Black man's death
- Repatriated American IS fighter pleads guilty to terror charge
- US will not pay what it owes WHO this year
- Why US placed sanctions on Fatou Bensouda
SEE ALSO: Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, declines to condemn violence from his supporters“And if I have the honour of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honour their sacrifice — always.” As a presidential candidate, Trump made negative comments about now-deceased Senator John McCain for having been captured during the Vietnam war. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said in 2015 when he was running for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump said on Thursday he disagreed with McCain but still respected him. “I was never a fan. I will admit that openly,” Trump said. “I disagreed with John McCain. But I still respected him.”
SEE ALSO: Biden condemns Portland violence, says Trump 'recklessly encouraging' it