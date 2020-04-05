';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump denies report that he spoke disparagingly of U.S. war dead

By Reuters | September 4th 2020 at 07:44:32 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to an unidentified person after a campaign speech at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, US, September 3, 2020. [Reuters]

President Donald Trump has strongly denied a magazine report saying he had spoken disparagingly about fallen US military personnel buried in Europe and declined to visit an American cemetery during a trip to France because he thought it unimportant.

“The Atlantic” reported that Trump, a Republican who is running for re-election and who has touted his record helping US veterans, had referred to marines buried in an American cemetery near Paris as “losers” and declined to visit in 2018 because of concern that the rain that day would mess up his hair.

Trump told reporters on Thursday the story was false.

“To think that I would make statements negative to our military and fallen heroes when nobody has done what I’ve done,” for the US armed forces, Trump said. “It’s a total lie ... It’s a disgrace.”

SEE ALSO: Trump visits Kenosha, not to urge racial healing but to back police

The president said he did not go to the cemetery because weather prevented a helicopter flight. The alternative, a long drive, would have meant going through very busy areas of Paris and the Secret Service objected, he said.

“The Secret Service told me, ‘you can’t do it.’ I said, ‘I have to do it. I want to be there.’ They said, ‘you can’t do it,’” Trump said.

“The Atlantic” did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside regular business hours.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is leading Trump in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, emphasized his own commitment to helping members of the military in a response to the report.

“If the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign.

SEE ALSO: Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, declines to condemn violence from his supporters

“And if I have the honour of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honour their sacrifice — always.”

As a presidential candidate, Trump made negative comments about now-deceased Senator John McCain for having been captured during the Vietnam war.

“He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said in 2015 when he was running for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump said on Thursday he disagreed with McCain but still respected him.

“I was never a fan. I will admit that openly,” Trump said. “I disagreed with John McCain. But I still respected him.”

SEE ALSO: Biden condemns Portland violence, says Trump 'recklessly encouraging' it

Related Topics
President Donald Trump Fallen US military personnel Senator John McCain Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Trump says NBA protest will 'destroy' basketball
Trump says NBA protest will 'destroy' basketball

LATEST STORIES

Anxiety as Obado ouster bid hots up
Anxiety as Obado ouster bid hots up

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why too much TV, computer can weaken your child

Why too much TV, computer can weaken your child
Protus Onyango 18 minutes ago
Shock of teens secretly put on contraceptives

Shock of teens secretly put on contraceptives
Mercy Kahenda 18 minutes ago
Woman drowns while posing for photographs

Woman drowns while posing for photographs
Lynn Kolongei 22 hours ago
Flower farm yields to scent of real estate, shuts down

Flower farm yields to scent of real estate, shuts down
Macharia Kamau 23 hours ago

Read More

Seven police officers in Rochester, NY suspended over Black man's death

America

Seven police officers in Rochester, NY suspended over Black man's death

Seven police officers in Rochester, NY suspended over Black man's death
Repatriated American IS fighter pleads guilty to terror charge

America

Repatriated American IS fighter pleads guilty to terror charge

Repatriated American IS fighter pleads guilty to terror charge
US will not pay what it owes WHO this year

America

US will not pay what it owes WHO this year

Amid plans to quit, US will not pay what it owes WHO this year
Why US placed sanctions on Fatou Bensouda

America

Why US placed sanctions on Fatou Bensouda

Why US placed sanctions on Fatou Bensouda
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.