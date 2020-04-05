Foreign envoys call for free and fair polls in Tanzania

SEE ALSO: Bumpy road for opposition candidate Lissu as race for Tanzania’s top job hots upThe diplomats noted that enhanced transparency through internal and external observation, broad, free and equitable media coverage, as well as clear and fair adjudication of disputes, will strengthen the legitimacy of the electoral process among Tanzanian citizens. They further urged all the stakeholders to commit to ensuring a secure environment for all contestants, respect for the rule of law and full impartiality of the institutions and authorities in charge of managing the polls. The newly posted US envoy to Dar es Salaam Donald J. Wright affirmed the joint-statement released by his fellow Ambassadors to Tanzania. ‘’I fully agree with my counterparts, as I have said before, I look forward to seeing fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in Tanzania this year, and will work with all stakeholders to make it happen,’’ Ambassador Wright tweeted.
SEE ALSO: Magufuli out to block me from presidential vote, key rival claimsVarious candidates vying for presidential and parliamentary positions are crisscrossing parts of the East African nation wooing the voters. Tanzanians are expected to elect their President, Members of Parliament as well as local councillors on 28 October.