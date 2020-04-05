SEE ALSO: WHO casts doubts on Kenya’s flattening Covid-19 curve claim“Those together are being reprogrammed to the U.N. to pay the regular U.N. assessment,” said Cook, referring to money that Washington is required to pay the United Nations in New York. Dr. Alma Golden, U.S. Agency for International Development assistant administrator for global health, said that in most cases Washington had identified new partners to continue the global health assistance it had carried out with the WHO. But she said a one-time payment of $68 million would be made to the WHO for health assistance in Libya and Syria and efforts to eradicate polio in priority countries because these “reflect the few cases in which WHO has the unique capability that an alternate partner could not replicate at this time.” Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, has said he would rejoin the WHO if he defeats Trump in a November election.
