Why US placed sanctions on Fatou Bensouda

By AFP | September 3rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. [File]

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions Wednesday on the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, objecting to the investigation of US soldiers for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Also added to the US sanctions blacklist was Phakiso Mochochoko, director of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementary and Cooperation Division, for "having materially assisted Prosecutor Bensouda," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said other ICC officials have already faced denial of visas to the United States over the investigations of US military personnel.

"Today we take the next step, because the ICC continues to target Americans, sadly," he said.

SEE ALSO: Postal slowdown sparks claims of plot to undermine US vote

He added that visa restrictions and broader sanctions could be applied to those helping Bensouda and Mochochoko.

The move came after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions on The Hague-based tribunal on June 11 for probing and prosecuting US troops.

Pompeo at the time referred to the ICC as a "kangaroo court" and warned that if US soldiers are investigated by it, those of US allies in Afghanistan risk the same threat.

