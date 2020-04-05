';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump overtakes Biden as favorite to win in November: Betfair Exchange

By Reuters | September 2nd 2020 at 06:09:39 GMT +0300

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on "Wisconsin Community Safety" after he surveyed property damage while visiting Kenosha in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and the ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic rival Joe Biden to stand as the favourite to win the 2020 U.S. Presidential election on Europe-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Trump’s odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21-20 for Biden.

Betfair Exchange said four bets of over 10,000 pounds ($13,362) were placed on the platform overnight, of which three were on Trump, while the biggest stake of the campaign so far, a 50,000-pound bet, was placed on the Republican nominee over the weekend.

These bets in part aided Trump to take the lead, after being neck-and-neck with Biden earlier this week, completing a stunning recovery in the betting markets.

SEE ALSO: No plans for Trump to meet family of Kenosha man shot by police

“In August, Trump had the worst odds for the re-election of any sitting President in history and defeat to Biden was looking increasingly likely,” Darren Hughes, spokesperson at Flutter Entertainment unit Betfair Exchange, said.

A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll on Wednesday showed 40% of registered voters support Trump, compared with 47% who said they will vote for Biden.

Biden’s lead is largely unchanged over the past three weeks, during which both parties held conventions to nominate their candidates Trump and Biden for the presidency.

Related Topics
Donald Trump Joe Biden U.S. Presidential election Betfair
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Chamber of Commerce asks government to open the alcohol industry

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya reports 178 new cases, 4 deaths
Covid-19: Kenya reports 178 new cases, 4 deaths

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Entrepreneurial journey has taught her never to give up

Entrepreneurial journey has taught her never to give up
Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
Covid myth leaves pets neglected, abandoned

Covid myth leaves pets neglected, abandoned
Mercy Adhiambo 10 hours ago
I found my mother through Google: Epic reunion 23 years later

I found my mother through Google: Epic reunion 23 years later
Jacqueline Mahugu 11 hours ago
How Ruto link and sugar networks paved way for Migori governor

How Ruto link and sugar networks paved way for Migori governor
Kepher Otieno and Anyango Otieno 12 hours ago

Read More

No plans for Trump to meet family of Kenosha man shot by police

America

No plans for Trump to meet family of Kenosha man shot by police

No plans for Trump to meet family of Kenosha man shot by police
Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

America

Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers
Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, declines to condemn violence from his supporters

America

Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, declines to condemn violence from his supporters

Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, declines to condemn violence from his supporters
Biden condemns Portland violence, says Trump 'recklessly encouraging' it

America

Biden condemns Portland violence, says Trump 'recklessly encouraging' it

Biden condemns Portland violence, says Trump 'recklessly encouraging' it
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.