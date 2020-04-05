Israeli flight attendant says "shalom" to UAE, bye to airline

SEE ALSO: Zambia health minister denies corruption charges in courtWhen Opatovsky joined El Al, Israel was reeling from the 1973 Middle East war. Three years later, her husband, an Israeli security officer, accompanied diplomats who set up peace talks with Egypt. A similar deal with Jordan would follow 20 years on. She has attended to Israeli prime ministers and foreign dignitaries. Monday’s outgoing flight to Abu Dhabi passed over Saudi Arabia - a breakthrough for Israeli aviation that allowed her to gaze down on its vast and previously inaccessible desert. Passengers applauded as Flight 972 - a nod to Israel’s telephone code - landed in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Opatovsky, retiring reluctantly at 67, bid them farewell over the PA system: “May we always go in peace.”