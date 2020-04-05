';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Israeli flight attendant says "shalom" to UAE, bye to airline

By Reuters | September 2nd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Hedva Opatovsky’s first flight to the United Arab Emirates was her last for El Al, the Israeli flag carrier whose routes she has plied through almost a half-century of wars and peacemaking.

The airline’s longest-serving flight attendant retired on Wednesday after leading the cabin crew on a groundbreaking return trip to Abu Dhabi with Israeli envoys who hammered out a deal normalising relations with the Gulf power.

“This is the historic flight, I think, in (my) 46 years - very, very emotional,” she told Reuters, referring to her long career with the airline. “It’s a good opportunity to open up other countries to make peace with us.”

“It’s what we wish for, always,” she said, noting that the Hebrew for “hello” or “goodbye” - “shalom” - also means “peace”.

SEE ALSO: Zambia health minister denies corruption charges in court

When Opatovsky joined El Al, Israel was reeling from the 1973 Middle East war. Three years later, her husband, an Israeli security officer, accompanied diplomats who set up peace talks with Egypt. A similar deal with Jordan would follow 20 years on.

She has attended to Israeli prime ministers and foreign dignitaries. Monday’s outgoing flight to Abu Dhabi passed over Saudi Arabia - a breakthrough for Israeli aviation that allowed her to gaze down on its vast and previously inaccessible desert.

Passengers applauded as Flight 972 - a nod to Israel’s telephone code - landed in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Opatovsky, retiring reluctantly at 67, bid them farewell over the PA system: “May we always go in peace.”

Related Topics
United Arab Emirates El Al
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Uber to operate past curfew hours in airports

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Matiang’i orders assets of persons accused of financing Al-Shabaab freezed
Matiang’i orders assets of persons accused of financing Al-Shabaab freezed

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Entrepreneurial journey has taught her never to give up

Entrepreneurial journey has taught her never to give up
Peter Theuri 3 hours ago
Covid myth leaves pets neglected, abandoned

Covid myth leaves pets neglected, abandoned
Mercy Adhiambo 4 hours ago
I found my mother through Google: Epic reunion 23 years later

I found my mother through Google: Epic reunion 23 years later
Jacqueline Mahugu 5 hours ago
How Ruto link and sugar networks paved way for Migori governor

How Ruto link and sugar networks paved way for Migori governor
Kepher Otieno and Anyango Otieno 6 hours ago

Read More

Time to remember war and peace amid political absurdity

World

Time to remember war and peace amid political absurdity

Commentary: Time to remember war and peace amid political absurdity
Historical memories should not fade, 75 years after Japan's defeat in WWII

World

Historical memories should not fade, 75 years after Japan's defeat in WWII

Historical memories should not fade, 75 years after Japan's defeat in WWII
Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

World

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages
Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park

World

Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park

Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.