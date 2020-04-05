';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Africa's booze church fetes easing of virus controls

By AFP | September 1st 2020 at 09:01:57 GMT +0300

Gabola Church was founded three years ago by Tsietsi Makiti, right, to embrace people who would ordinarily be rejected by conventional churches that frown on imbibers. [AFP]

Bottles of their favourite alcoholic beverages in hand, gleeful worshippers walked into a thatched-roof hall and sat down to listen to a Sunday sermon.

Welcome to Gabola Church -- South Africa's unorthodox place of worship which allows its members to drink alcohol during services.

Last Sunday's service was held at Bunny's Tavern in the working class suburb of Evaton, 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Johannesburg.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Gabola was founded in 2017 by Tsietsi Makiti, 54, to capture the unchurched people who would ordinarily be rejected by conventional traditional and evangelical churches that frown on imbibers.

SEE ALSO: CS Magoha clears varsities to examine final year medical students

Pubs and restaurants generally serve as meeting venues.

"Jesus has taught us to fish where many fishes can be found. So in taverns, shebeens... that is where you find children of God that are rejected from other churches because of their love for alcohol," Makiti told AFP.

"We accommodate anybody who is in love with alcohol," he added, claiming the church has expanded abroad to Canada, Switzerland, Germany and Brazil.

In the hall, chairs are set a metre apart in line with the coronavirus physical distancing protocols.

Worshippers sip away as they listen to the sermon.

SEE ALSO: Scientists see downsides to top Covid-19 vaccines from Russia, China

The improvised pulpit is decorated with bottles of gin and lagers. 

The leader's black-and-gold mitre is decked with two miniature bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky and a popular South African liqueur called Amarula.

After the sermon, congregants -- who all have to be over 21 years of age -- sang and danced the afternoon away.

Worshippers sip away as they listen to the sermon

'We are celebrating'

Rolling bans on booze sales imposed by the government since March as part of anti-coronavirus restrictions had left the church services stridently dry. The latest ban was lifted in mid-August.

SEE ALSO: David Silva tests positive for COVID-19

"Liquor is the one (thing) that is connecting us with our God, because if I'm under the influence of liquor I'm under the influence of the holy spirit at the same time," said the leader who calls himself a pope.

"Now that the ban is lifted of alcohol everything is so happy. We are celebrating!"

He said the ban was a "bitter pill for Gabola Church to swallow. It was so cruel".

The church is not a member of the South African Council of Churches (SACC).

"We don’t recognise Gabola as a church of Jesus Christ in the holy spirit. There are many organisations that call themselves 'church'," said Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, the SACC general secretary, adding that people do have a constitutional right to assembly and association.

Gabola translates to "drinking" in one of South Africa's official languages, Tswana.

They don't read the bible and the leader said they are in the process of writing their own bible.

There is no offering or tithing collected during the service. Members just have to bring their own booze.

'God can judge us'

A follower, Portia Nzimande, is unapologetic about her decision to quit orthodox churches for Gabola.

"Only God can judge us. What we are doing here is our life. We don't owe anyone any explanation," she said outside the hall.

"We enjoy ourselves because we pray and drink at the same time," said Nzimande.

Followers reject suggestions that the gatherings are just a ruse to drink.

"It's not an excuse... because we have members here that don't drink," said Siphiwe Mafunisa, a 42-year-old church 'archibishop', who came from one of the church's branches in Pretoria.

"So it's not for drinking only, it's just a church, a normal church, but we call it Gabola because most of us, we are drinking," she said.

For 37-year-old restaurant owner Ephraim Seliane, "there's nothing like Gabola... because you are amongst people who are not judging you, who are allowing you to be who you are."

Related Topics
South Africa Alcohol Covid-19 Gabola Church
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Journey to liquidate ‘abandoned’ shares is only beginning

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Firm finds silver lining in telemedicine
Firm finds silver lining in telemedicine

LATEST STORIES

CS Magoha clears varsities to examine final year medical students
CS Magoha clears varsities to examine final year medical students

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The red corner: Why boxers are miserable in retirement

The red corner: Why boxers are miserable in retirement
Bethuel Oduo 1 hour ago
I was an unwelcome guest but my pact was with Wanjiku

I was an unwelcome guest but my pact was with Wanjiku
Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
Girl, 5, turns blind after beatings by father and stepmother

Girl, 5, turns blind after beatings by father and stepmother
Mercy Kahenda 3 hours ago
When partners disagree: Inside Ernst & Young’s Sh450m dispute

When partners disagree: Inside Ernst & Young’s Sh450m dispute
Macharia Kamau 11 hours ago

Read More

Ex-president Laurent Gbagbo files election papers

Africa

Ex-president Laurent Gbagbo files election papers

Ivory Coast former president, ex-rebel leader, file election papers
Sudan government and rebel groups agree peace deal

Africa

Sudan government and rebel groups agree peace deal

Sudan government and rebel groups agree peace deal
Ghana to reopen international airport after five months

Africa

Ghana to reopen international airport after five months

Ghana to reopen international airport after five months
Change of guard for Al-Shabaab as leader falls sick

Africa

Change of guard for Al-Shabaab as leader falls sick

Change of guard for Al-Shabaab as leader falls sick
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.