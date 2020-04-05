No plans for Trump to meet family of Kenosha man shot by police

SEE ALSO: Biden condemns Portland violence, says Trump 'recklessly encouraging' it"The president wants to visit hurting Americans," she said in broadly discussing the president's plans. Blake, 29, was shot and gravely injured on August 23, in front of his children. His lawyer said Blake will likely be paralyzed from the waist down. The subsequent unrest featured Black Lives Matter protests, riots and the arrival of armed, white vigilantes, culminating in an incident where a 17-year-old militia enthusiast allegedly shot dead two people during Tuesday protests. Trump has said little publicly about the shooting, telling reporters on Friday night that "I didn't like the sight of it, certainly, and I think most people would agree with that."
Trump has repeatedly attacked Democratic leaders of US cities -- including Portland, where a man was shot dead Saturday as Trump supporters clashed with leftwing groups in the city -- saying they have failed to keep violence under control.