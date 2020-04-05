';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden condemns Portland violence, says Trump 'recklessly encouraging' it

By Reuters | August 31st 2020 at 02:52:32 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called violence at protests in Portland, Oregon, unacceptable and challenged President Donald Trump to stop “recklessly encouraging” it, after one person was killed during clashes between rival groups.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests have roiled downtown Portland every night for nearly three months following Floyd’s death, and police there said they had made arrests after one person was shot to death on Saturday night.

“I condemn the violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,” Biden said in a statement, adding that “we must not become a country at war with ourselves.”

SEE ALSO: U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

“What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters? He is recklessly encouraging violence,” the former vice president added.

Republicans deny Trump is seeking to exacerbate violence with incendiary rhetoric, saying he wants to restore law and order, and accusing Democratic mayors and state governors of losing control of cities rocked by demonstrations that have seen outbreaks of violence, arson and vandalism.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign, said on Twitter that Biden had “sat idly by for months, refusing to condemn violence and chaos from his allies in Democrat-run cities.”

Trump has emphasized “law and order” to motivate his political base and broaden his support. The Republican president trails Biden in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

On Friday, Trump said protesters were anarchists, agitators, rioters and looters.

SEE ALSO: Trump says NBA protest will 'destroy' basketball

Biden has defended peaceful protesters, saying justice must be done, but he has repeatedly called for an end to violence. His campaign said he would travel to southwestern Pennsylvania on Monday to speak on the safety challenges Americans face under Trump, including chaos in cities, a pandemic and an “upside-down” economy.

The president will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday after new protests erupted there last week following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, another African-American man, multiple times in front of his children, paralyzing him.

Related Topics
Minneapolis George Floyd Donald Trump Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Forty percent of Americans back Trump executive order on TikTok: Poll

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others
Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

LATEST STORIES

It would cost us Sh1 billion to mask our children- CS Magoha
It would cost us Sh1 billion to mask our children- CS Magoha

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Six in ten youths are mentally ill, says study

Six in ten youths are mentally ill, says study
Kepher Otieno 5 hours ago
Mystery cleric with millions of followers but no bank account

Mystery cleric with millions of followers but no bank account
Kevine Omollo 6 hours ago
Ten years later, I still get goosebumps on the pitch

Ten years later, I still get goosebumps on the pitch

Pooja Kotedia 6 hours ago
Unsafe abortion: The problem nobody wants to talk about

Unsafe abortion: The problem nobody wants to talk about
Mercy Kahenda and Saada Hassan 15 hours ago

Read More

Biden hopes backing of former Republican staffers can help in key states

America

Biden hopes backing of former Republican staffers can help in key states

Biden hopes backing of former Republican staffers can help in key states
Democrats oppose Trump Wisconsin visit; president says 'strength' only answer

America

Democrats oppose Trump Wisconsin visit; president says 'strength' only answer

Democrats oppose Trump Wisconsin visit; president says 'strength' only answer
U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

America

U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash

America

One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash

One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.