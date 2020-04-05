';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Historical memories should not fade, 75 years after Japan's defeat in WWII

By Xinhua | August 31st 2020 at 12:10:11 GMT +0300

File photo taken on September. 2, 1945 shows Japan's surrender ceremony aboard the United States Navy battleship USS Missouri anchored in Tokyo Bay. (Xinhua)
This year's August 15 marks the 75th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II (WWII).

For most people in Asia, August 15 is a special date that will never be erased from their memories. The war of aggression initiated by Japan brought untold sufferings to the people in Asia. China alone suffered 35 million casualties and 600 billion U.S. dollars in economic losses in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

However, with the advent of "75 years after the war," the generation that experienced the war of aggression has become a minority group in Japan. The memories about the history of aggression are increasingly fading, and the reflection on the war in the Japanese society is becoming neglected through the years.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Experts have pointed out that this trend is worrying, and that only by choosing to face up to and deeply reflect on its history of aggression, can Japan truly win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community.

SEE ALSO: U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

 Actions avoiding responsibility

On August 6 and August 9 every year, the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki hold ceremonies to commemorate the atomic bombings. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of participants decreased this year.

In an effort to hasten the surrender of Japan which had staged the war of aggression, the U.S. army dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. Japan has long portrayed itself as the "victim" of World War II, especially of the nuclear explosions, with little reference to the historical background of the atomic bombings.

"Seventy-five years ago, the atomic bombs turned Hiroshima and Nagasaki into ruins," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in his speeches at this year's ceremonies. "The tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the suffering caused by them must not be repeated," he said. However, Abe said nothing about the reasons for the bombings and their background.

In the annual World War II memorial ceremony on Aug. 15, Abe's speeches, since he came to power again in 2012, have always focused on mourning for the Japanese soldiers who died in the war of aggression, avoiding talking of the Imperial Japan staging the brutal aggression war and the colonial rule.

SEE ALSO: Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

He has also evaded the tradition of repeating Japan's responsibility for wartime atrocities by his predecessors starting from former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, showing no intention of reflection and apology.

Poisonous, wrong view of history

 Japan Conference, a right-wing group, also used political means to exert influence on local education committees this year, urging the adoption of highly controversial history textbooks published by IKUHOSHA Publishing Inc.

 The textbooks not only beautify the Japan-initiated war of aggression as a "self-defense war" and "Asia's national liberation war of independence," but also call the Nanjing Massacre as "Nanjing Incident," despite the fact that the Japanese war criminals of the massacre were tried at the International Military Tribunal for the Far East after WWII.

According to statistics from Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the adoption of the IKUHOSHA history textbooks in 2020 accounts for 6.4 percent of the national total. Citizens in Nagoya, Yokohama, Kyoto, Osaka and other cities have launched campaigns against the adoption of the textbooks that distort Japan's history of aggression.

SEE ALSO: Graft claims take the shine off CS Kagwe’s novelty

As is customary on Aug. 15, Abe usually offers a sacrifice fee to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Class-A war criminals and advocates twisted views that "Japanese aggression is justified" and "Japan liberated the Asian people."

Takakage Fujita, director general of a civil group dedicated to upholding and developing the well-known Murayama Statement, said that whether to visit or offer sacrifices, it equals the worship of Class-A war criminals, which means supporting the beautification of the war of aggression, and will seriously undermine Japan's post-war peace order.

Alarming armed forces

Over the years since taking office, the Abe administration has taken a series of actions challenging the post-war international order, such as strengthening defense cooperation between Japan and the United States, revising security laws, and promoting the amendment of the pacifist Constitution.

After the Abe administration passed the new security law in September 2015, which lifts the ban on the right of collective self-defense and fundamentally changes Japan's post-war policy of exclusively defense-oriented strategy, the move sparked concerns in Japan, Asian countries and even in the international community.

In the same year, a new version of Guidelines for U.S.-Japan Defense Cooperation was published, listing "cross-domain operations" and "U.S. vessels protection" as part of maritime security.

In recent years, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has been modernizing its military hardware. The 2019 edition of the defense white paper stressed that the Self-Defense Force will strengthen its military, scientific and technological capabilities in space, cyber security, electromagnetic waves and other fields to build a "multi-dimensional and comprehensive defense capability."

In May 2020, Japan's first Space Operations Squadron was established at its base in Tokyo Prefecture.

Nobuyoshi Takashima, an honorary professor at Japan's University of the Ryukyus, said Japan's recent rising trend in exclusionism, and economic and military ambitions would provoke vigilance from its Asian neighbors.

Related Topics
World War II Japanese Aggression War of Resistance COVID-19 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
NBA roundup: Kawhi Leonard posts 33, LA Clippers eliminate Dallas Mavericks

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ensure battle against virus is at full speed in all counties
Ensure battle against virus is at full speed in all counties

LATEST STORIES

Governor Obado, his children and co-accused released on bail
Governor Obado, his children and co-accused released on bail

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Six in ten youths are mentally ill, says study

Six in ten youths are mentally ill, says study
Kepher Otieno 2 hours ago
Mystery cleric with millions of followers but no bank account

Mystery cleric with millions of followers but no bank account
Kevine Omollo 3 hours ago
Ten years later, I still get goosebumps on the pitch

Ten years later, I still get goosebumps on the pitch

Pooja Kotedia 3 hours ago
Unsafe abortion: The problem nobody wants to talk about

Unsafe abortion: The problem nobody wants to talk about
Mercy Kahenda and Saada Hassan 12 hours ago

Read More

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

World

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages
Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park

World

Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park

Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park
Flash floods kill 100 in Afghan city

World

Flash floods kill 100 in Afghan city

Flash floods kill 100 in Afghan city
South Korean students forced online as global virus crisis deepens

World

South Korean students forced online as global virus crisis deepens

South Korean students forced online as global virus crisis deepens
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.