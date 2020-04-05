SEE ALSO: India sends team to Mauritius to tackle oil spill"But Rishikesh is a holy place and the Lakshman Jhula is the place where (Hindu gods) Ram, his brother Lakshman and wife Sita crossed the Ganges." Police only identified the woman by her first name Marie-Helene and said she had been in Rishikesh since March, just before a nationwide coronavirus lockdown was introduced. "She told us she sells bead necklaces online and the shoot was aimed at promoting her business," Saklani said. Apart from the video on the bridge, the French woman had also taken naked pictures inside a hotel room Saklani added.
The woman has been released on bail and the case could take months to complete, the officer said. Her mobile phone has been seized as part of the investigation.