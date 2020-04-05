';
You won’t be safe if Joe Biden wins, Pence warns Americans

By AFP | August 28th 2020 at 07:45:00 GMT +0300

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (right) greet supporters after his acceptance speech as the 2020 election Republican vice presidential nominee during the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday. [Reuters]

US vice president Mike Pence took center stage at the Republican convention Wednesday to warn voters they “won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” - casting Donald Trump as their protector against the “radical” left.

He was the keynote speaker in a parade of Trump acolytes who sought to uplift the president as an economic virtuoso and champion of conservative and pro-life values, law enforcement and civil rights.

They also spoke of dark forces intent on ending the American dream, and said losing to their Democratic rivals is not an option.

“Law and order is on the ballot,” Pence said on the third night of a convention overshadowed by violent unrest in Wisconsin and the approach of a catastrophic Hurricane Laura to the southern US coast.

SEE ALSO: Couple who pointed guns at protesters tell Republican convention that suburbs in peril

He addressed the event from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of an 1814 British bombardment that inspired the poem later turned into the US national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

With that backdrop, Pence made the patriotic case for Trump getting a second term instead of allowing the nation to be “fundamentally transformed” by a Biden administration he warned would take an uncharted path towards socialism and mob rule.

“The hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” said the 61-year-old Pence.

Pence’s address came amid a new flare-up of racial tensions in the United States, with protests spreading over the latest police shooting of an African-American man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

Trump announced he is sending in additional federal forces to quell unrest in the Midwestern city, where two people were shot dead during anti-police protests Tuesday. A 17-year-old has been arrested on murder charges.

SEE ALSO: Trump's media pugilist Kellyanne Conway steps down

Tough tone

Addressing the latest unrest, Pence struck a tough tone. “Let me be clear. The violence must stop whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” he said.

“We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American.”

Touting Trump’s strong economic record before the Covid-19 struck and his efforts to revive it, Pence urged voters to ask themselves “who do you trust to rebuild the economy?”

A former governor of Indiana, the evangelical Christian Pence has taken on the role of calm counterweight to Trump’s constant drama.

SEE ALSO: TikTok to challenge Trump's executive order

As a traditional conservative Pence seeks to reassure old-school Republicans, while also praising the new generation of Trump loyalists - a balancing act likely play out within the party ahead of the presidential election in 2024.

Pence is playing an important part in Trump’s re-election, crisscrossing the country - with an emphasis on swing states including Wisconsin - to rally support.

He has also been the White House’s sober point man on coronavirus, which has killed nearly 180,000 Americans since Trump’s initial, erroneous prediction that it would disappear without trouble.

Where Trump has veered radically between dismissing the crisis and grimly embracing a self-declared role as a “wartime president,” Pence has shouldered the unglamorous role of White House coronavirus task force coordinator.

He reached out to the millions of Americans upended by the crisis in a way Trump has appeared unable to do.

Draw criticism

“Tonight, our hearts are with all the families who have lost loved ones. We mourn with those who mourn, and we grieve with those who grieve,” he said. But in comments sure to draw criticism from opponents, Pence saluted Trump’s handling of the pandemic. 

“We are slowing the spread, we are protecting the vulnerable, we are saving lives, and we are opening up America again,” he said.

Polls show almost two-thirds of Americans are unhappy with Trump’s coronavirus response, and Biden’s camp said Pence’s speech offered “no real discussion of the crushing financial hardship countless families are facing as a result.”

Related Topics
Mike Pence Republican convention Joe Biden Donald Trump
