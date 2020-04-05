Ousted Mali president Keita freed, junta says

Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan, who leads an ECOWAS mediator delegation, after the meeting with Mali’s junta in Bamako on Sunday. [Reuters]

Mali’s new military rulers said yesterday that former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was detained during the country’s coup on August 18, had been freed. The junta, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People said on Facebook it was “informing public and international opinion that former president Ibrahim Keita has been released and is currently in his residence”. Keita’s release had been a key demand of Mali’s neighbours and international organisations, including the African Union and European Union. “President IBK is free in his movements, he’s at home,” a spokesman for the junta, Djibrila Maiga, said referring to Keita by his initials, as many Malians do. A Keita relative, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the 75-year-old had returned overnight to his house in the Sebenikoro district of the capital Bamako.

Keita, PM Boubou Cisse and other senior officials were seized by rebel troops led by young officers who staged a mutiny at a base near Bamako. Early on August 19, Keita appeared on national TV to announce his resignation, saying he had no other choice, and wanted to avoid “bloodshed”. Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, heading a team from the regional bloc ECOWAS, was given access to Keita last Saturday, and said he seemed “very fine.” Military officer This came as West African leaders demanded that Mali’s ruling military junta puts in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections to restore the country to civilian rule.

That demand was conveyed by Mr Jonathan during talks in Mali with the junta. “The Interim Government would then organise elections to restore full constitutional order,” Jonathan told Nigeria’s current President Muhammadu Buhari during a briefing on the negotiations that were suspended Monday, according to a statement from his office. Mali’s junta has proposed staying in power for three years until Mali’s next election until 2023. The junta’s proposed time frame is more than double the time it took to hold a vote after a similar coup in 2012, and would allow the soldiers who overthrew a democratically elected president to remain in power all that time. African countries and the wider international community have expressed fears that Mali’s upheaval could allow Islamic extremists in the country to extend their reach. Mali has been fighting the extremists with heavy international support for over seven years, and jihadists have used previous power vacuums to expand their territory.

Common sense “About two-thirds of Mali is occupied by terrorists, and it makes common sense to secure the country, rather than pursuing individual interests,” Nigeria’s president said in a statement issued by his office. West Africa is expected to reach a common position on Mali today, he said. France’s foreign minister said the transition needs to be quick, but that the coup d’etat in the country would not stop French military operations targeting Islamist militants. “The transition must be done quickly, power returned to civilians and that there is a political agenda put in place to allow this country to find a political stability,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.