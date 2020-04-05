';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ousted Mali president Keita freed, junta says

By Agencies | August 28th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan, who leads an ECOWAS mediator delegation, after the meeting with Mali’s junta in Bamako on Sunday. [Reuters]

Mali’s new military rulers said yesterday that former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was detained during the country’s coup on August 18, had been freed.

The junta, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People said on Facebook it was “informing public and international opinion that former president Ibrahim Keita has been released and is currently in his residence”.

Keita’s release had been a key demand of Mali’s neighbours and international organisations, including the African Union and European Union.

“President IBK is free in his movements, he’s at home,” a spokesman for the junta, Djibrila Maiga, said referring to Keita by his initials, as many Malians do. A Keita relative, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the 75-year-old had returned overnight to his house in the Sebenikoro district of the capital Bamako.

SEE ALSO: Police hunt for Aisha Jumwa over CDF scam

Keita, PM Boubou Cisse and other senior officials were seized by rebel troops led by young officers who staged a mutiny at a base near Bamako.

Early on August 19, Keita appeared on national TV to announce his resignation, saying he had no other choice, and wanted to avoid “bloodshed”.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, heading a team from the regional bloc ECOWAS, was given access to Keita last Saturday, and said he seemed “very fine.”

Military officer

This came as West African leaders demanded that Mali’s ruling military junta puts in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections to restore the country to civilian rule.

SEE ALSO: EU freezes Mali training missions after military coup, denies responsibility

That demand was conveyed by Mr Jonathan during talks in Mali with the junta.

“The Interim Government would then organise elections to restore full constitutional order,” Jonathan told Nigeria’s current President Muhammadu Buhari during a briefing on the negotiations that were suspended Monday, according to a statement from his office.

Mali’s junta has proposed staying in power for three years until Mali’s next election until 2023. The junta’s proposed time frame is more than double the time it took to hold a vote after a similar coup in 2012, and would allow the soldiers who overthrew a democratically elected president to remain in power all that time.

African countries and the wider international community have expressed fears that Mali’s upheaval could allow Islamic extremists in the country to extend their reach.

Mali has been fighting the extremists with heavy international support for over seven years, and jihadists have used previous power vacuums to expand their territory.

SEE ALSO: Malindi hotel owner and former F1 team boss contracts Covid-19

Common sense

“About two-thirds of Mali is occupied by terrorists, and it makes common sense to secure the country, rather than pursuing individual interests,” Nigeria’s president said in a statement issued by his office.

West Africa is expected to reach a common position on Mali today, he said.

France’s foreign minister said the transition needs to be quick, but that the coup d’etat in the country would not stop French military operations targeting Islamist militants.

“The transition must be done quickly, power returned to civilians and that there is a political agenda put in place to allow this country to find a political stability,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio. 

Related Topics
Mali Mali Coup Ibrahim Boubacar Keita
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
How I escaped from Nairobi through Uganda to Norway

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Somalia jails four health official over Covid-19 fund theft
Somalia jails four health official over Covid-19 fund theft

LATEST STORIES

How I escaped from Nairobi through Uganda to Norway
How I escaped from Nairobi through Uganda to Norway

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

We are yet to reap full gains of supreme law, experts say

We are yet to reap full gains of supreme law, experts say
Anyango Atieno 26 minutes ago
Police recover two more guns from Obure office in city in raid Murder

Police recover two more guns from Obure office in city in raid Murder
Cyrus Ombati 26 minutes ago
Retired pilot gives poor children chance to 'fly'

Retired pilot gives poor children chance to 'fly'
Jacqueline Mahugu 14 hours ago
EACC reveals how Obado kin, allies shifted millions

EACC reveals how Obado kin, allies shifted millions
Roselyne Obala and Eric Abuga 1 day ago

Read More

Bumpy road for opposition candidate Lissu as race for Tanzania’s top job hots up

Africa

Bumpy road for opposition candidate Lissu as race for Tanzania’s top job hots up

Bumpy road for opposition candidate Lissu as race for Tanzania’s top job hots up
Magufuli out to block me from presidential vote, key rival claims

Africa

Magufuli out to block me from presidential vote, key rival claims

Magufuli out to block me from presidential vote, key rival claims
Flights row: Tanzania bans three more Kenyan airlines

Africa

Flights row: Tanzania bans three more Kenyan airlines

Flights row: Tanzania bans three more Kenyan airlines
Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu cries foul over return of nomination forms

Africa

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu cries foul over return of nomination forms

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu cries foul over return of nomination forms
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.